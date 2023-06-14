Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of the leading actors in the film industry. He is known for his exceptional talent, striking looks, and incredible dancing skills. While he is an accomplished actor, did you know he once took help from Salman Khan for bodybuilding? Scroll down to know.

It is well known that the superstar made his Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s directorial romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. While the film went on to become a blockbuster giving a perfect launchpad for him. However, he was so ‘nervous’ before his debut.

Hrithik Roshan did many things in his capacity to make himself look good for his Bollywood debut. He even sought help from Salman Khan for bodybuilding. During a conversation with BBC, Hrithik said that he took singing and acting classes to ace his dual role of Rohit and Raj in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

“I knew the physicality was very important, especially for this film where I was doing a double role, Rohit in the first part and Raj in the second half. I thought it would be nice if I could even physically show the difference between the two characters. So, I was training myself for a year, but I was not seeing the kind of results I wanted to see,” recalled Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan decided to call Salman. “I did everything that I could, including calling the biggest star Salman Khan, who did not know me at all. I just asked myself who is the best in the business, it is Salman, and I said, ‘I have to try this. I have to try asking him what you do.’”

After thoroughly preparing for his role, Hrithik Roshan began filming the romance drama with Ameesha Patel. Midway through the production, he realised, however, that the film is more centred on its female lead and offers little opportunity for him to demonstrate his abilities. He complained to his father, Rakesh Roshan, the director of the movie.

“On the script level, I thought it was a girl film and kept complaining to dad, ‘You know papa, I have got nothing to do. All I am doing is laughing or looking good, or dancing. How do I show people that I can do things,’” shared Hrithik.

Revealing how his father reacted to his constant complaints, the actor added, “He said, ‘I am making a movie, you want to act in it, do. But don’t tell me how to make the movie. I am not making the movie to launch you, I am making it because I have an idea, you are acting in it since you suit the part. You are a newcomer who just happens to be my son.’”

Hrithik Roshan’s fears about his role in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai were unjustified as the film became a huge hit following its release. It improved Hrithik’s standing as a skilled actor in Hindi cinema who can dance and act.

