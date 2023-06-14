Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and there’s no denying that. The superstar, who has millions of fan accounts to his credit, often becomes the talk of the town every time they share his photos and videos from any event. While we have seen his fans crossing limits to get the actor’s attention, a female fan’s actions at a recent event have got everyone talking. Scroll down for details.

Recently, SRK attended an event in Dubai and looked dapper in a black 3-piece suit. The video that has gone viral on the Internet sees him making a dashing entry at the venue, leaving his fans mesmerised. But something happened that has irked SRK fans. Read on.

The video that has gone viral opens with Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans with ‘Hellos!’ and selfies. While he gets surrounded by his fans, a lady is seen planting a peck on his cheeks. While the lady is being bashed for her actions, she’s in the video seen asking, “Sir, can I kiss you?” Well, the clip has sparked gender–quality debate as netizens ask what would happen if the roles were reversed.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “If same event happens with any female celebritie by any random men, then today news headlines will be like “celebrities got molested by men”, while another said, “Jail me daalo ladki ko.”

A third netizen wrote, “Let’s see a middle aged short guy do exactly the same with Madhuri or Sridevi or Kareena and get away with it.”

While fourth one said, “So not cool! What if the roles were reversed? Honestly, that shouldn’t even be a consideration… whatever happened to personal space & consent?” and fifth one asked, “What is wrong is wrong, it doesn’t need the “If the genders were reversed… ” argument.”

“There is definitely less outrage over male stars being hugged or kissed by female fans suddenly. I hope we reach a point where harassment of men is called out with equal fervor,” read another comment.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. He will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

