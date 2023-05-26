Sanjay Dutt and his wary ways from the 80s have had a lot of tales. One such tale involves him and Sridevi and this story goes down to the time when Baba was infamous for his drugs and drinking incidents in the fraternity. Dutt was a huge fan of the Chalbaaz actress. So much that he once petrified her.

Sanju Baba, made his debut with Rocky in 1981, after which he was shooting for his upcoming films. During one such shoot, he came to know that his childhood crush, the Chandni actress is shooting for Himmatwala very close to his set. The fan inside Sanju couldn’t control the urge to see her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt straight went to Himmatwala sets but Sridevi was not on set. The obsessed fan inside him could not decide where to draw the line and he went to meet her in her room supposedly drunk which he himself admitted later in an interview. Scroll down to read what happened next.

In an interview with Filmfare in 1993, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he went to meet Sridevi on the sets of Himmatwala as he was a big fan. Not finding her on set, he directly went to her makeup room in a drunk state! Sridevi was petrified and shut the door in his face, vowing not to work with him ever.

She was later forced to commit to a movie called Sameer starring Dutt. The shoot was completed but the film never saw the light of the day. Sanju Baba was also cast for Sridevi’s Khuda Gawah but was replaced at the last minute with Rajnikanth. However, the two came together for Gumraah in 1993 after Mahesh Bhatt approached them together. The film became popular but reports claim that Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi did not talk on set.

Sridevi was all set to star in Karan Johar‘s Kalank with Sanjay Dutt. But she died an unfortunate death before the film went on the floor. Later Madhuri Dixit stepped into her shoes.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Drags Mahesh Bhatt & Dharmendra While Saying Ashish Vidyarthi ‘Can’t Marry Again’ At 60, Adding “He Must Have Changed His Religion…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News