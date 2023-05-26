Kunal Kohli’s film Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol in lead roles and Tabu, Rishi Kapoor in supporting roles, and Shiney Ahuja, Lara Dutta in special appearances. However, you would be surprised to know that these were not the original choices for the film. Instead, producer Aditya Chopra wanted Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen for Fanaa.

While the Yash Raj Films’ head, wanted Aishwarya Rai to play Zooni, he wanted Sushmita Sen to play the fiery officer Malini Tyagi. Interestingly he even wanted Abhishek Bachchan for the special appearance which was later played by Shiney Ahuja. So why did this original choice could not materialise?

Director of the film Kunal Kohli pitched the film to Aamir Khan who readily agreeed to do this. He asked him three names which come to his mind to play Zooni not mentioning Aishwarya Rai as he wanted to know Aamir’s choice for the film. Scroll down to read what happened next.

In an interview with HT in 2017, director Kunal Kohli recalled the casting processof the film. He narrated, “We went to Aamir first and when we asked him who he thinks would play the role of Zooni the best, he said ‘I will give you three names and that is Kajol, Kajol and Kajol.'” However, no one was sure if Kajol would agree since she had never worked with Aamir apart from Ishq.

Interestingly, Karan Johar was casting for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna at the same time and every one was sure Kajol would choose KANK over Fanaa. However she didn’t like the plotline for Karan’s film with Shah Rukh Khan and chose Fanaa with Aamir Khan. Though Kajol and Aamir, rocked Fanaa.

We still wonder how interesting of firsts it would have been if Aishwarya Rai would have played Zooni instead of Kajol and Sushmita Sen would have been chosen for Tabu’s character. Aish and Sush have alwayays been pitted against each other but have neve come together on screen. Same goes for the Laal Singh Chaddha actor and Ponniyin Selvan actress as well.

Fanaa released in the year 2006 and acquired much appreaciation and love for its storyline and performances. The film had Kajol playing a blind girl who fell in love with a terrorist played by Aamir Khan.

