Actress Adah Sharma is currently facing a tough time after the release of her controversial film The Kerala Story. Recently, it was reported that her mobile number was purposely leaked on Instagram after which she was constantly receiving calls. The actress has now reacted to it and revealed she is feeling the same as any other girl would feel if her number would be leaked online. Scroll below to read the details!

The Kerala Story has become one of the biggest blockbusters and has already gone beyond the mark of 200 crores mark and is still minting a good amount despite the arrival of new films, however, many had called it a propaganda film and actress Adah Sharma is constantly under the limelight and recently her mobile number reportedly leaked. The actress has now reacted it and called out the perverse mentality of the person behind it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actress Adah Sharma revealed he had a tough time after her number was purposely leaked online and has finally reacted to it and said, “I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of a person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number.”

Adah Sharma also spoke about the person who leaked the number and said, “The person who leaked it has been up to some other activities too for a long time that cops have found out so me having to change my number is a small price to pay to have this person be behind bars.”

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma stated that she firmly stands with her film The Kerala Story that speaks how national security is under threat. What do you think should an artist be bullied like this just for doing her work? Let us know in the comment section below!

