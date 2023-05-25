Like last year’s The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story has become a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood this year. The film starring Adah Sharma and others has emerged as a surprise blockbuster of the season by doing phenomenal business of over 200 crores at the Indian box office. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui addressed a ban on the film in a few Indian states and below is all you need to know!

Ever since the release of TKS, the audience has been divided into two sections, with one supporting the film and the other calling it ‘propaganda’. In Indian states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the film has been banned to avoid communal disharmony. Though many filmmakers and actors have opposed the concept of TKS, they do not support a ban. Now, here’s what Nawaz has to say about it.

Recently, director Anurag Kashyap slammed the decision to ban The Kerala Story. Talking about the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I agree with him. But if a film or a novel is hurting someone, then that’s wrong. We don’t make films to hurt the audience or their sentiments,” in a conversation with News18.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor further added, “We make films to foster social harmony and love among people. It’s our responsibility to propagate the same. But if a film has the power to break people and social harmony, it’s extremely wrong. Humein isse duniya ko jodna hai, todna nahi hai.”

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story has minted a whopping 206.97 crores nett at the Indian box office in just 19 days.

