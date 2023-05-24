Bollywood celebrities often get linked to their co-stars, and while some of them actually end up dating, other than that, it’s just baseless rumours. Similarly, Fatima Sana Shaikh was once linked with superstar Aamir Khan who she has co-starred in Dangal and Thugs Of Hindostan. Their alleged relationship rumours were all over the internet, and when Aamir announced his divorce from ex-wife Kiran Rao, netizens blamed Fatima for it. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the actress reacted to rumours in her interview and lashed out at trolls. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Fatima is quite popular among fans and has over 3 million followers on Instagram. Talking about her journey in Bollywood, she was often trolled by haters online for her alleged dating rumours with Aamir but never paid any attention to them.

Talking to Filmfare once, Fatima Sana Shaikh addressed the rumours of dating Aamir Khan and said, “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a large level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh added, “People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, Ask me, and I’ll give you an answer.” It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume the wrong things. But I’ve learned to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected”.

Bollywood celebrities often get trolled for the most bizarre online, and social media sometimes breeds negativity, and one should not let it affect their mental peace.

What are your thoughts on Fatima Sana Shaikh lashing out at trolls for her alleged dating rumours with Aamir Khan? Tell us in the space below.

