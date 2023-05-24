Manoj Bajpayee, who is recently basking in the success glory of his OTT film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, opened up about how Bollywood movies focus on the formula that is based on the box office collection. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Manoj’s courtroom drama is based on the story of advocate PC Solanki’s successful argument in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, and the filmmaker opted for a direct OTT release. And since the release, it has been receiving critical acclamation and appreciation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with DNA, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about how Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is not a masala Bollywood film. While slamming Bollywood’s formula filmmaking, he shared, “When we try to find a formula, we tend to go wrong. That is where mediocrity sets in. We think of formulae because of the focus on ‘how many crores has it earned’. It has go into the producer’s pocket. Why are you so concerned? You should only be thinking about whether you liked the film or not. If you liked it, write it on social media. When a lot of people will say the film is good, it will be considered successful. Now, if I make a very bad film and it earns my producer Rs 200 crore, I won’t call it successful for me.”

Manoj Bajpayee further mentioned, “The biggest of films are crashing and the small films are not able to generate that interest that people come and watch. I have been part of two films recently – Gulmohar and Bandaa. For both, the audience’s reaction was great and people said it should have released in theatres. If you go by that, both films are successful. But we are not bringing it to the theatres because God forbid, if it does not get a good opening, people will say it has flopped. They reduce it to a ‘pita hua’ (washed out) film. They don’t talk about the quality of the work.”

He then explained how, nowadays, social media also plays a major role in making a film hit or flop. Citing examples of his own film and stating how Satya had miserable openings but reached success through word of mouth, he said, “It would have got a theatrical release but now that era of word of mouth does not exist. We were not this brutal earlier. Now, with social media, people start writing ‘this has no hero’, ‘who is this with a beard’. Without watching, they will write negative.”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai now streams on Zee5.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Sunny Leone Reveals Facing Bomb & Death Threats During Her Transition From Adult Industry To Bollywood: “There Were ‘Not-So-Nice’ Articles & A Lot Of Hate…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News