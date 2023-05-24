Salman Khan was head over heels in love with Katrina Kaif. In fact, many feel he still isn’t over his Tiger 3 co-star, although she’s now happily married to Vicky Kaushal. But there was a time when the duo was dating each other and the actress didn’t shy away from showcasing her possessive side on national television. Scroll below for details and how Akshay Kumar reacted to their whole banter.

While the exact duration remains unconfirmed, it is said that Katrina dated Salman for about 7 years. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Boom, and their romance began in the same year. They starred together in multiple films like Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, Yuvvraaj, Partner, and Tiger franchise, among many others. She broke his heart when she allegedly cheated on him with Ranbir Kapoor on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani sets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If one can recall, Salman Khan used to host the TV show, Dus Ka Dum. His then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif graced the show with Akshay Kumar. The actress didn’t hide away from showcasing her possessive side as she questioned, “Jab bhi mai is show ko dekhti hoon, aap hamesha kisi na kisi ladki ko hug kar rahe ho ya kiss kar rahe ho? Ye koi quiz show hai ya…”

Salman Khan interrupted and responded, “Ye aapne konsa show dekha hai?” Katrina Kaif adds, “Ye Dus Ka Dam.”

A visibly blushing Salman then clarifies to his girlfriend, “Bataiye inko ki mai nahi kiss karta itna zyada, mai kisike gale nahi lagta itna zyada. Wo ladkiya aake kiss karti hai. Aur wo sab ek bhai manti hai ya beta manti hai aur mai host hu, jo bhi mere ghar par aaye, more than welcome to huge me and to kiss me.”

Salman Khan then goes on to tell Katrina Kaif, “Aap bhi mujhse gale lag sakti hai” before he comes foward and takes her under his arms.

Akshay Kumar had the most hilarious reaction as he said Salman and Katrina are from the same team and hence he will not play the game. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💗 Salmanic_Maahi💓 (@salmanic_maahi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Sunny Leone Reveals Facing Bomb & Death Threats During Her Transition From Adult Industry To Bollywood: “There Were ‘Not-So-Nice’ Articles & A Lot Of Hate…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News