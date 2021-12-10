Hindi cinema director Rajkumar Santoshi, in 2009 gave us an amazing comedy hit when he released Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif for the very first time. However, did you know that the role of Prem in the movie was first offered to Shahid Kapoor?

Advertisement

Let’s see why the Kabir Singh actor decided to refuse to take up the role in the movie.

Advertisement

So, it was said that director Rajkumar Santoshi had approached Shahid Kapoor, in the beginning, to see if he would play the role of ‘Prem Shankar Sharma’ (the lead role) in the movie. But the actor declined to do so as he felt the role was too similar to his previously played role of ‘Aditya Kashyap’ in Jab We Met which came out in 2007. Well, Shahid’s loss was Ranbir Kapoor’s gain as the movie turned out fortunate for him as his role went to be one of the huge hits in the Indian box office in 2009.

Well, it was not all lost for Shahid Kapoor as later he went on to work with Rajkumar Santoshi for the movie Phata Poster Nikla Hero. The movie starred the actor along with Ileana D’Cruz.

Jumping back to the future, Ranbir Kapoor’s next project entry will be Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy in the supporting roles. Along with this, the actor will also be staring in the movie Brahmāstra along with, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia and many more.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor stole millions of hearts when he appeared in the titular role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s, Kabir Singh. His upcoming project is Gowtam Tinnanuri’s, Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur. The movie is all set to hit the big screen on the 31st of December.

For more such amazing throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty To Priyanka Chopra – Bollywood Brides & The Whopping Cost Of Their Wedding Rings! Guess The Winner?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube