Bollywood’s Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha is very well known for her acting skills and especially her social media presence. Other than posting amazing pictures, the actress also uses her Instagram story to send out bold statements! Recently the actress posted a story in which she spoke about her friends getting married and pregnant.

The Rowdy Rathore actress posted this story amidst the wedding news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif being spread on the internet!

Sonakshi Sinha just yesterday wished Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif over their wedding. She took it to her Instagram story to wish them and wrote, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness,” by sharing their wedding photo.

However, later on, Sonakshi Sinha posted another Instagram story in which she was seen telling her friends to calm down as she pointed out that many of them were either getting married, pregnant, or delivering babies. Lastly, she ended the message by telling them to chill. Here’s what she exactly wrote, “Now can all my friends calm the hell down? Y’ll (you all) either getting married or engaged or popping babies. Just chill guys.” However, it seems like the story was later taken down.

Well, looks like Sonakshi is pretty tired with all the wedding and pregnancy news happening in the B-town!

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now officially husband and wife! The couple got married in Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan amongst the presence of their respective families and 120 other guests. The moment they posted their wedding images on Instagram, the comment section of those post were filled with love and blessings by fans and Bollywood celebs.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

