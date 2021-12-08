Salman Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. While his recent film Antim: The Final Truth is making waves at the box office, he is well known for playing cop roles in several Bollywood films. One of them is Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg which was released in 2010.

Abhinav Singh Kashyap directorial is an action-comedy film that launched Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood. While the film is being produced by Salman‘s brother Arbaaz Khan, he also plays the role of stepbrother Makhanchand “Makkhi” Pandey in the film.ha

While the character Chulbul Pandey has become iconic among the audience but Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan, who is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, did not like it. As reported by MensXP, the superstar during a press conference of the film Antim, shared an anecdote from 2010.

In the film, Salman’s Chulbul Pandey and Arbaaz’s Makkhanchand “Makkhi” Pandey share a love-hate relationship. There is a sequence in the film where Chulbul Pandey is seen beating up Makkhi for his wrongdoings. Arhaan, who was eight at that time, got angry after watching the scene.

Arhaan believed that Salman Khan thrashed Arbaaz Khan for real and got upset. Salman Khan said, “First Dabangg ke andar jab maine Arbaaz ko maara tha, toh jaise hi trial khatam hua, Arhaan aaya aur rote rote mujhe maarna shuru kar diya. Toh I said, ‘kya hua beta?’ He said, ‘You hit my papa, you hit my papa’ aur itne zor-zor se mujhe maara usne that I had to hug him, you know and I called Arbaaz then hugged him as well and told him that ‘this is all acting and now I will show you how we fought’. Toh Arbaaz aur mujhe woh poora sequence dikhana pada. Toh fir jaake usko samajh mein aaya ki yeh maara maari nahin ho rahi hai, it’s just acting. Toh he thought it was fun and started doing action with us. Ya, but bachchon ke dimaag mein asar hota hai.”

Dabangg was a blockbuster at the box office and spawned two sequels in Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3.

