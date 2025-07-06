Once again, during the weekend, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par picked up the pace, thus maintaining its winning momentum. On Friday (July 4), two major releases arrived in theatres: Metro In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth. Surprisingly, they aren’t causing much harm to Aamir’s comedy-drama. In fact, on the third Saturday, it witnessed a solid jump of over 100% at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

After Laal Singh Chaddha‘s debacle, Aamir has made a strong comeback with his latest light-hearted entertainer. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, it is doing well with family audiences. It has helped the film to chase the 150 crore milestone after crossing the 100 crore mark like a cakewalk in India.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

Coming to the latest update, Sitaare Zameen Par did a business of 4.7 crores on day 16. Compared to day 15’s 2.31 crores, it’s a massive jump of 103.46%. Overall, the film has earned 141.92 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 167.46 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Day 15 – 2.31 crores

Day 16 – 4.7 crores

Total – 141.92 crores

Surpasses Salman Khan’s Dabangg and 4 more films in a single day!

Sitaare Zameen Par jumped from 137.22 crores on day 15 to 141.92 crores on day 16. In the meantime, it surpassed Salman Khan’s first 100 crore net grosser, Dabangg, and four more films. It crossed Raees (137.51 crores), Judwaa 2 (138 crores), Dabangg (139 crores), Gully Boy (139.38 crores), and Singham Returns (141 crores).

Today, it will cross Bodyguard (142 crores), and there’s an outside chance of beating Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores).

More about the film

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film was theatrically released on June 20, 2025. It was backed by Aamir Khan Productions and distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

