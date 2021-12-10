Disha Patani is not only a great actress but also a huge fitness freak. There isn’t a day when the beauty would miss out on her workout session. And that’s exactly the reason behind her hourglass figure that every fan admires! The Radhe star is flaunting her toned midriff and the viewers are spell-bounded! Scroll below for details.

Time and again, Disha shares a fashionista avatar of herself that leaves us in awe. Recently, she was making a lot of noise over her brown bodycon dress that she wore to the Tadap premiere. The actress has dropped her fit avatar a while back and fans can’t keep calm.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in a sports bra and pink shorts. She walks towards the mirror in her selfie video as she flaunted her perfect figure. She left her hair loose on a single side as she swirled around.

Disha Patani left a panda emoticon in the caption. As expected, fans went gaga over her latest video. Many took to the comment section and praised her hourglass figure.

Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff commented a fire and clapping hands emoji.

Tiger’s sister too left a comment that read, “GAAAWD DAMN!”

“OMGGG,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “Fittest Girl”

“Too good, your body,” read a comment.

“Kya figure hai,” another exclaimed.

Check out the viral video below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe. The film starred her opposite Salman Khan and brought her positive reviews.

She will be next seen in KTina and Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri starrer also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

