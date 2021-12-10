Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his wife, Kranti Redkar, recently moved to the court, seeking action against social media platforms. They have asked for a refraining order against the handles that post defamatory content against the government officer despite his contributions towards maintaining law and order in the state.

For the unversed, Wankhede was in-charge of the Cordelia cruise ship case where superstar SRK’s son Aryan Khan and two of his friends were arrested for consumption and sale of drugs. He was later removed from the case under allegations of corruption and for reportedly targeting high-profile individuals.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Sameer Wankhede has filed the lawsuit under the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 79, to pass a restraining order against the social media users who have been posting about him without any solid evidence. The suit also requests the court to block any user or content that has been posting defamatory statements against the NCB head.

In the civil lawsuit application, the couple has mentioned how Sameer Wankhede has been true to his job, inviting a bunch of enemies of the last few years. They believe that the forces working against him are well-connected to the media and local authorities since most of these felons are directly linked to politics or the film industry.

He has mentioned in the official statement that he has often taken action without considering the backgrounds of the offenders which is why he requires higher security. The lawsuit also seeks protection for Wankhede‘s wife and family members who have been under scrutiny on the internet since the last few months.

Sameer Wankhede lawyer Rohan Janardhan confirmed the filling of application to Mid-Day and said, “Wankhede is an honest officer. Personal attacks are being done against him and his family through social media. The purpose of filing the suit is that those who make such unwanted comments should be stopped. We request the court to direct the concerned platforms to stop posting such matter.”

