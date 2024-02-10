Ex-NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede has been booked in a money laundering case by ED after an FIR was filed against him last year for demanding a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan not to file a case against his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. The FIR that was filed by CBI stated that Wankhede demanded 25 crore from SRK.

According to reports, he has been booked under the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act, and along with Wankhede, other officers from NCB have also been summoned. CBI booked Wankhede and other officers last year for criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC) and the threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the NCB in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

The internet, who hailed the officer at the time he arrested Aryan Khan and called him Singham, is now tagging him as Nakli Singham after reports of his alleged demands have leaked.

According to a report by Live Law, “Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has approached Bombay High Court seeking protection from coercive action in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate against him. Sameer Wankhede has claimed the ED case is a counterblast to his allegations against a senior NCB officer.”

A Mid Day report further pointed out, “In a setback to Sameer Wankhede, the @NCSC_GoI closed his atrocities case against IPS #GyaneshwarSingh, citing no merits in Wankhede‘s allegations. Singh conducted a vigilance probe against Wankhede in connection with the Aryan Khan drug case and uncovered numerous irregularities.”

A Free Press Journal report stated that Sameer Wankhede told his senior Gyaneshwar Singh through a WhatsApp chat, “Bollywood is the biggest lynchpin in this trade as they act as intermediaries and also brand ambassadors to sell drugs and increase numbers of consumers and spread addiction. So Aryan got free tickets & and free girls and drugs. Imagine no one can use your name to sell rave party tickets without you agreeing to it. So he was mainly money, even without acting in movies. Cool & isn’t it ??.”

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by Sameer Wankhede, alleging he possessed drugs at a rave party. The star kid spent around a month in jail and was released on Diwali 2021 after getting arrested in October of the same year.

