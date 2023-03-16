Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their family went through a really tough time when their son Aryan Khan was arrested in drug row in 2021. NCB had conducted a raid at the Cordelia Cruise and the star kid was sent to custody for 25 days. He was later granted bail and provided a clean chit in the case. But why did the superstar remain tight-lipped the whole while? Close friend Viveck Vaswani breaks the silence.

A lot was being reported about Aryan while he was in jail. As always, there was a media trial that exaggerated facts and reported a lot of cooked-up stories. All eyes were on SRK but he intentionally remained off the media radar. His wife Gauri Khan was on rare occasions seen attending Bollywood parties on his behalf.

Actor and producer Viveck Vaswani, who is one of the oldest friends of Shah Rukh Khan, has now spoken about his silence during Aryan Khan’s arrest. He told Connect FM Canada, “I think he did not want to escalate it (the issue), he didn’t open his mouth, neither did Aryan, Gauri or Suhana, it is called grace and dignity.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan and grace are synonyms, so we’ll give Viveck Vaswani that!

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan had previously spoken about the tough phase during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. She was heard saying, “As a family, we’ve been through… I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. Aryan Khan is also working on his first Bollywood project as a writer under his father’s banner, Red Chillies Production.

