“Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway” has garnered a tremendous response from both netizens and the entertainment industry. They have commended Rani Mukerji’s outstanding performance, stating that it evoked intense emotions in them.

Adding to the list of approvers and well-wishers, legendary Rekha ji who saw the film last night, had all good things to say about the movie. She expressed, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this ‘Bengal Tigress’ of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids.”

Rekha continued, “This film is for the world to see what ‘Mother India’ is all about! This time around Rani has outdone herself in the role of the Eternal mother… depicting all the faces of Durga Maa… the ultimate ‘Mother’, an intense performance worth watching countless times! She walks through fire, straight into our hearts! What a pleasure to see the actor and character melt into each other!”

Rekha further praised, “I also want to congratulate the entire cast and crew especially the Director, who were on point and beyond! A special mention of Jim Sarbh for his flawless and constrained performance! Extremely grateful and proud to witness this brave film which reinforces the fact that there is nothing more mightier than a ‘Mother’s Might’!”

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. It stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

