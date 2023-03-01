Bollywood catfights are not something we have seen only in recent years, it has been going on for ages. While we have heard of Rani Mukerji-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Rekha-Jaya Bachchan, and more catfights, today we tell you about the problems Rekha and Reena Roy’s differences caused the makers of 1976 horror film Nagin.

Directed by Rajkumar Kohli, the film featured an ensemble cast that included names like Reena, Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Vinod Mehra, Yogeeta Bali, Kabir Bedi, Anil Dhawan, and Jeetendra. As per reports, during the filming, Kohli was having a hard time getting Rekha and Reena to work together in this movie and it also resulted in the filming of a song being halted.

As per a News18 report, Nagin happed when Reena Roy was in the golden phase of her career following appearances in back-to-back super hit films. Reena – who played the titular character in the Rajkumar Kohli film, was known to give the actress of that time tough competition – including Rekha, who was an established artist at that time. The existing competition led to Rekha not wanting to have a lesser screen presence.

As per the site, Rekha wasn’t keen on the idea of playing the second fiddle to Reena Roy and this was noted especially during the filming of a song titled Tere Ishq Ka Mujh Pe Hua Yeh Asar Hai. The track was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. According to reports, the shoot of the track was delayed owing to the cost of the dress given to Rekha being less than that of the one given to Reena. As per the report, when Rekha got to know about the cost difference she got angry and lashed out at the director.

Rajkumar Kohli immediately requested the producer to change the outfit. Rekha once more got angry when the producer said that everything was ready. She then reportedly gave them an ultimatum that she would not shoot the song unless the dress was changed. Following this, the entire crew folded their hands in front of Rekha and the director eventually changed the actress’ outfit, and the song was shot. Interestingly, the report states that Sunil Dutt was surprised to see this attitude of Rekha.

Nagin was termed a blockbuster at the box office and was the highest-grossing film of 1976.

