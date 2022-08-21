Veteran actress Reena Roy shares how after doing the 1976 film ‘Nagin’, people ran away from her shouting “Nagin has come”. ‘Nagin’ also stars Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Vinod Mehra, Yogeeta Bali, Kabir Bedi and Anil Dhawan.

Advertisement

“Whenever and wherever I would go and shoot, the crowd would run towards me but after ‘Nagin’, people would run away from me screaming ‘Nagin has come!’ They wanted to see me but were scared too,” says the 65-year-old actress on the singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’.

Advertisement

Reena Roy continues to say that this is one of her favourite films and this subject was not explored much at that time people believed that she is a real Nagin.

“In some theatres in Punjab, there were actual snakes that had slithered in and people had scrambled away from there. I love this film to date, and because there weren’t many films that discussed this subject, the audience would believe that I am ‘Nagin’. People were genuinely scared of me. When I finally did other films and danced with Jeetu Ji(Jeetendra) in a song, people calmed down and realised it was a film.”

Furthermore, Reena Roy also went on the stage to shake her leg along with contestant Samaira Mahajan on the track ‘Jaa Re Jaa O Harjai’ from the 1976 film ‘Kalicharan’ featuring Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy.

Impressed with her singing style, Reena recalled her childhood days when she used to ride bikes and was fearless. “It was beautiful! After watching her perform I am reminiscing about my childhood because even though I was just like her, roly-poly and cute. Yet, there was one thing different about me, I was fearless and was not afraid of anyone. I had a group of friends and I would ride bikes, play with marbles, and play with seven tiles.”

Reena Roy mentions that there are a lot of similarities between her and Samaira. “My body language was the same as Samaira. I don’t have words to describe my feelings after listening to your song. You sang so cutely. Also, the way you sang, ‘Tere sang pyar main nahi todna’, it felt amazing the way you were singing this line. I was touched. Thus, I would teach you a step on ‘Jaa re Jaa o Harjai’.”

‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Is A True Pathan, Darr Naam Ki Koi Cheez Hee Nahin Hain Unn Mein,” Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Recalls Dangerous Om Shanti Om Stunts Performed By SRK Himself

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram