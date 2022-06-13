Since morning, Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor is in the news for controversial reasons. This morning we all woke up to the news of the actor being arrested in the drug controversy. After Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother is the latest actor to become the talk of the town. The actor, who has worked with his sister in Haseena Parker, was detained by Bengaluru police after they raided a rave party at a hotel. The actor has been taken into custody.

Advertisement

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in films like Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, Chehre and more. Bengaluru police said that the actor has tested positive out of the 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs.

Advertisement

While Siddhanth Kapoor’s friends and family continue to reel with the shocking news, his close friend and Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Luv Sinha took to Twitter to slam the authorities after junior Kapoor’s arrest. Taking to Twitter Luv Sinha penned a series of Tweets and wrote, “I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy.”

Talking about Siddhanth Kapoor’s arrest, Luv Sinha further added, “Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I’m against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won’t improve. Arrest the…”

Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I’m against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won’t improve. Arrest the — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 13, 2022

“producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser,” he concluded in next Tweet.

producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 13, 2022

Earlier Shatrughan Sinha had strongly lent his support to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who too had landed in the drugs controversy. Now his son Luv Sinha had Tweeted in support of Siddhanth Kapoor.

For more such updates on Siddhanth Kapoor’s drug case. Stay Tuned!

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar To Promote The Film Extensively As Compared To His Previous Releases, Is It Samrat Prithviraj Effect?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram