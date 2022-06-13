After Aryan Khan last year, now Shakti Kapoor’s son and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru police for allegedly consuming drugs in a hotel. Now videos from the raid are going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, Kapoor was detained during a raid conducted by the Bengaluru police at a rave party on Sunday night. He is one of the six who tested positive out of the 35 people suspected of having consumed drugs.

Ever since the shocking news surfaced, videos of Siddhanth Kapoor are going viral. In one video, the Kapoor scion is seen handling the DJ console while people in the bash are dancing to the music. In another video, cops are seen talking to the people after the raid at the alleged rave party.

Take a look at both viral videos below:

Meanwhile, Siddhanth Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted to the shocking news. During a conversation with ETimes, he was asked about his son’s detention by Bengaluru police in a drug raid. He replied, “I can say only one thing – it’s not possible”.

Later during an interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor said, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

In the same conversation, Shakti Kapoor confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor is a DJ and plays at parties. He went to Bengaluru for work. Previously, Shraddha Kapoor’s name also surfaced during the CBI investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress reportedly denied consuming illegal substances.

