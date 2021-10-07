Advertisement

A lot is being spoken about Bollywood in connection to money power and corruption since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug raid recently. While netizens and the public are leaving no stone unturned in talking about the negative side of the industry, Shakti Kapoor – who has been in the industry for close to five decades now, says this hurts him.

In a recent conversation, the senior actor revealed that people in the industry have each other’s backs and stand by and help one another in times of need. Read on to know all he said.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while talking about how only negative aspects of Bollywood is spoken about, Shakti Kapoor said, “I have seen this film industry for many years and I can say that this is the finest film industry. Log bahut negative bolte hai film industry ke baare mein. There are people always standing up for you. Yeh cheez baahar nahi aati, bas negative cheese baahar aati hai. But it is not like that. It is sad that only negative aspects of the film industry gets highlighted.”

Bollywood actors standing by each other’s side was more than noticeable recently when Aryan Khan was detained and arrested for drugs. Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat soon after while his Alvira Agnihotri followed a while later. Many others from the industry took to social media and also spoke in favour of King Khan of his son.

Shakti Kapoor also spoke about his own journey that despite being a nobody from Delhi he was able to leave a mark here only because people were open to new actors. He said, “I always had good people around me. I did not have any dada, chacha, mama to help me in Bollywood. Early in my career I found Feroz Khan (actor) and became his favourite. Then, Sunil Dutt (actor), trusted my capabilities and gave me work. Not only that, he also gave me the name Shakti. My birth name is Sunil.”

Shakti Kapoor also added that his children – Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor’s hard work is what has helped them make a name for themselves. He added, “Shraddha is a big star, Siddhanth is on the way to making it big. I am very proud of my children. People praise my daughter and I feel so happy. She has been working in these Covid-19 times and even Siddhanth is keeping so busy. I feel blessed to have had this career and this personal life.”

Do you agree with Shakti Kapoor about only the negatives of the industry being highlighted? Let us know in the comments.

