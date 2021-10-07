Advertisement

Aryan Khan has been under NCB’s radar ever since he got caught on the Mumbai cruise. He along with 7 others were detained during a rave party that involved drugs. The son of Shah Rukh Khan will be appealing for bail today and relief is expected by the court. But amidst it all, a picture of him laughing during the crisis is going viral! Of course, netizens aren’t happy. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Aryan is currently under NCB custody. Initially, he was remanded for a day, but later his custody was extended till the 7th of October. Time and again, the officials are seen taking him and others accused for regular medical checkups.

Advertisement

Yesterday witnessed a similar scenario when Aryan Khan was being taken to the hospital. He was surrounded by officials in the police car. But what was unusual was the fact that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was laughing. It seems he’s created a cordial bond with the authorities there and one of them cracked a joke inside the vehicle.

Aryan Khan dressed in a yellow t-shirt and a blue hoodie was seen without a mask in the car. He could be seen laughing along with others in the car also smiling. Netizens backlashed him for the same and dragged Shah Rukh Khan in the matter.

A user wrote, “When dad has Money Power & Corruption is deep-rooted in the system; You Can Afford to Laugh!”

When dad has Money Power & Corruption is deep rooted in the system ; You Can Afford to Laugh! pic.twitter.com/ueNsyc6knj — Ṡüḋḧïṛ 🇮🇳🏌️‍♂️ (@seriousfunnyguy) October 5, 2021

Another wrote, “#AryanKhan s/o @iamsrk is not just laughing, he is laughing at the gov of Maharashtra, the system, the Judiciary, the principals of India, the people INDIA. Is this what INDIA has become now? A place where drug dealers and users enjoy a police convoy and get applauded?”

#AryanKhan s/o @iamsrk is not just laughing, he is laughing at the gov of Maharashtra, the system, the Judiciary, the principals of India, the people INDIA. Is this what INDIA has become now? A place where drug dealers and users enjoy a police convoy and get applauded? — Snig (@snigp) October 5, 2021

“That confidence is about money and stardom of his father..he knows he will come out …If people like Saman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan can over run and kill people.. come out clean without any punishment …why would #AryanKhan worry about drugs. Law is 4 common people not for rich,” a user wrote.

That confidence is about money and stardom of his father..he knows he will come out …If people like Saman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan can over run and kill people.. come out clean without any punishment …why would #AryanKhan worry about drugs. Law is 4 common people not for rich.. — Addicted to #COTI (@cloudworld10m) October 6, 2021

DG @narcoticsbureau , In the photo below of @iamsrk ‘s son Aryan Khan is laughing & looks like joking with @narcoticsbureau Officers. Is he taking @narcoticsbureau for granted ?? This attitude after being arrested for a crime is worrisome ! @Dev_Fadnavis @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bX3nBkjtSC — Niraj (@NirajGunde) October 4, 2021

He is laughing because he knows no matter what he does, he will be out. — cuppa (@cuppa_2020) October 5, 2021

#AryanKhan is laughing!! The laugh says, "He can buy the ship but he will just laugh on lifeless people for now". pic.twitter.com/i7qyDtOYBI — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) October 4, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Wants To Kiss Shamita Shetty; Tejasswi Prakash Calls BB Her ‘Baby’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube