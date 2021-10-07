Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Her Tweet On Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend Rishabh Pant; Netizen Says, “Please Don’t Distract Our Boy”

Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela creates a lot of noise over random controversies. Sometimes it is her review on a film like Oscar-winning Parasite and other times, it is her clothes. Trolls have her under their radar this time over a tweet on the captain of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant. Scroll below for all the details.

Rumour mill has it that Urvashi and Rishabh dated back in 2018. Due to reasons unknown, the duo decided to part ways soon after and the cricketer ended up blocking the actress on WhatsApp. Yes, you heard that right!

Rishabh Pant celebrates his birthday on October 4. Urvashi Rautela took to her Twitter handle to wish the cricketer a day after, but that did not go well with his fans. Netizens began trolling her and asked her to stay away from the Delhi Capitals player.

“@RishabhPant17 happy birthday,” Urvashi Rautela had tweeted.

A Rishabh Pant fan took to the comment section and reacted, “pls don’t distract our boy before wc”

Another wrote, “Kuch log say picha chudana impossible hota hai.”

“Pehle mark zukerburg ko bolo ki rishab se bole unblock karne ka uske bad birthday wish karna,” wrote another.

A fan decided to be the cupid between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant as he wrote, “Rishabh Bhai Seriously This Is Called True Love..We Don’t Know what’s happened between you and her but birthday wish kiya bhai ab to maaf kar do galtiyaaa insaano se hi hoti hai aur hum insaan to hote hi hai galti ke putle.. let go all grudges.”

Check out some other funny tweets below:

Bas meri maa. Idhar bhi block khayegi kya pic.twitter.com/YfoqpA5qzU — Diya_K9🤍 (@Shravya7256_) October 5, 2021

Netizens are indeed enjoying the meme fest. Isn’t it?

