On Friday, June 20, we witnessed the beginning of the newly announced Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. Honoring the contributions of James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar to test cricket and their respective sides, this contest is being played in England. So far, India has registered a solid score in the first innings of the first test match. Apart from that, Rishabh Pant grabbed everyone’s attention on Saturday with his historic feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Shubman Gill’s real ‘test’ as a captain

All eyes are set on the performance of Team India during this ongoing tour of England because this is the first overseas test tour after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As a captain, Virat had an impressive record in the game’s longest format, so everyone was excited to see how Shubman Gill would fill in the big shoes as the new captain.

Impressive batting by Gill

So far, Shubman Gill has left everyone impressed, mainly due to his century in the ongoing match. Leading from the front, Gill scored 147 runs off 227 balls and is the top scorer for India in the first innings. On day 2 of the match, even Rishabh Pant scored a century, displaying his destructive side by hitting 6 sixes.

Rishabh Pant creates history by beating MS Dhoni!

Rishabh Pant scored 134 runs off 178 balls, thus proving his mettle yet again in overseas conditions. But more than that, he grabbed everyone’s attention by scoring the most centuries as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter in test history. MS Dhoni had six centuries, while Pant surpassed him with seven.

Pant achieves a historic feat in England

Pant has created another record by securing the most centuries in England as the visiting wicketkeeper-batter. Currently, he has three centuries in England, while no other visiting wicketkeeper-batsman has more than one century in the country. In the upcoming matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the star Indian player is expected to reach new heights in the game’s longest format.

