IPL 2025 is in full swing, and though it’s the initial stage of the game, we have already witnessed a couple of exciting games. Amid this, players’ price tag is a hot topic of discussion. Two of the league’s most expensive players are responsible for leading their sides this season. So, today, let’s look at the most expensive captains of the league in the current edition. Rishabh Pant tops the list, while Ajinkya Rahane is at the bottom.

Ajinkya Rahane is the least expensive captain; Rajat Patidar shines!

Ajinkya Rahane, known for his exceptional batting skills, has been given the responsibility of leading the side of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Shockingly, the veteran cricketer was bought for just 1.50 crores in exchange for his services. This is heartbreaking as he’s the only caption this season to receive a salary below 10 crores.

Faf du Plessis handed over the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Rajat Patidar in IPL 2025. Known for his hitting abilities, he received a paycheck of 11 crores.

Axar Patel, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya are in the same boat!

Star all-rounder Axar Patel is leading the side of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, and he has secured an impressive paycheck of 16.5 crores for the job. As a captain of Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill also received the same amount. Hardik Pandya, who’ll now take over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Suryakumar Yadav, enjoyed a salary of 16.35 crores this season.

Sanju Samson, Pat Cummins, and Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoy the same hefty amount!

Sanju Samson is leading the side of Rajasthan Royals at a price tag of 18 crores. At the same amount, Pat Cummins is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Interestingly, Cummins is the only overseas player to be a captain in IPL this year. Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading Chennai Super Kings at the same price.

The two most expensive captains

Shreyas Iyer is the second most expensive captain in IPL 2025, with a paycheck of a staggering 26.75 crores. He joined Punjab Kings this season and has been given the job of a skipper. Rishabh Pant is just ahead of him, earning 27 crores as a skipper of Lucknow Super Giants.

If a comparison is made between the most expensive and least expensive captain in IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant leads over Rahane with a colossal 1700% higher sum.

