Mumbai Indians have dominated Chennai Super Kings with 21 wins in history. But will history repeat itself, or will Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team turn the tables today? IPL 2025’s second match between CSK and MI will be intense, but do you know which member is the most expensive from both teams? Scroll below for a detailed comparison of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and other’s paychecks.

MI vs CSK at IPL 2025: Most expensive players

Not Rohit Sharma, Hardin Pandya, MS Dhoni, or even Ravindra Jadeja, the most expensive players of IPL 2025 from both teams are from the younger lot. MI’s Jasprit Bumrah, a right-arm fast bowler, was bought for 18 crores. He ties with Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of the most expensive players of CSK, retained for a staggering sum of 18 crores. Interestingly, there are two more players from either side. Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja and Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma also earn the same paychecks.

MS Dhoni salary for IPL 2025

It would be safe to say that MS Dhoni is still one of the biggest crowd-pullers for IPL 2025. However, due to the “uncapped rule,” Chennai Super Kings has been able to retain him for a ridiculously low sum of only 4 crores.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is paid 16.30 crores for IPL 2025. His salary is almost 307.5% higher than MS Dhoni. MI captain Hardik Pandya is also in a similar range, as he will take home 16.35 crores.

MI vs CSK at IPL 2025: Lowest-paid players

Both teams have splurged huge sums to retain their best-performing squad members. But they’ve almost smartly got their hands on some fresh faces who could turn out to be huge surprises.

CSK bought Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Andre Siddharth, Mukesh Choudhary, and Shreyas Gopal for only 30 lakh each. On the other hand, MI bought Raj Angad Bawa, Venkata Penmetsa, Ashwani Kumar, Bevon Jacobs, Vingesh Puthur and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar at the same paycheck. They’re the lowest-paid members from their respective teams.

