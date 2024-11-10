Nataša Stanković and her ex-husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya have been a consistent topic of discussion ever since they announced their separation in July, and speculations have been rife about the future of the once sought-after couple and their son Agastya’s future. Recently, there were reports of Nataša and her son moving to Serbia after she spent some time in her native country. Still, Nataša has quashed those rumors in a recent interview with ETimes and confirmed that she will continue to live in India.

Nataša opens up about Agastya’s schooling and relationship with Hardik Pandya.

Nataša dismissed any possibility of leaving India and mentioned the fact that her son Agastya goes to school in India as a huge reason why she will never go back to Serbia permanently; she said, “There’s a talk in the city that I am going back. How would I go back? I have a child,”. She added, “The child goes to school here. There is no chance that won’t happen,”. She also spoke about the relationship that she and Hardik Pandya will continue to share as they co-parent Agastya; she said, “We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day.”. She also clarified that her visit to Serbia was something she had been doing for a decade during this time of the year and had no plans of settling in Serbia.

Nataša talks about being a single mother and her return to work.

When it comes to her professional life, Nataša was last seen in the web show ‘Flesh’ in 2020 and has spent a considerable amount of time away from acting as she prioritized her motherhood and as she finally got back to work. She spoke about the need for a mother to be happy for her son. She talked about taking the separation in her stride and being happy. She said, “I needed to work. A mother needs to be happy for a child to be happy. That was one of the reasons I decided to get back to work. I missed that I didn’t do anything for the last five years. I have no regrets because I have my child, and I have given the time to him.”

Nataša is prominently known as a dancer for her appearances in popular songs in movies like ‘Daddy,’ ‘Fukrey Returns,’ and ‘The Body,’ among others. She is also known for her fitness and regularly shares her fitness routines on social media.

