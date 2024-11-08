After her successful Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone had her eyes set on another dream co-star: Ryan Gosling. The Mastani of Bollywood, known for her powerful performances and global appeal, revealed Gosling was high on her wishlist, especially after watching him shine in La La Land. “There’s so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs,” she gushed. “He’s brilliant, and he’s someone I want to work with.”

For Deepika, Gosling’s performance in La La Land was pure magic—capturing romance with a rare mix of depth and emotion. She was hooked on how the film balanced visual charm with raw feeling. Wanting to work with him was just another bold step as she made her Hollywood debut. xXx: Return of Xander Cage hit theaters in India on January 12, and it was an instant smash, cementing Deepika’s status as a global star.

As the first Indian actress on Forbes’ top-10 highest-paid list—alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Aniston—Deepika wasn’t just making waves on screen. Her spot also sparked meaningful conversations, including her quiet fight for equal pay in the industry.

Deepika was direct but thoughtful about her stance, explaining, “Do I fight for it? Yes, of course, I fight for it. But I fight for it silently. I fight for it through my work.” Her message was clear: she was challenging the disparity not with loud protests but by proving her worth through her performances.

Deepika’s Hollywood journey included her charismatic appearances on American talk shows, where she charmed audiences with her grace and humor. Her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show had everyone talk as she shared stories about her family, career, and even her lighthearted crush on Vin Diesel. Following Ellen, she dropped by The Late Late Show with James Corden, this time with Diesel by her side.

During her appearance, Deepika and Diesel got Corden curious about a viral dance they’d done in India—the “lungi dance.” Corden, hilariously pronouncing it as “Langi,” was all ears as they explained the song’s infectious rhythm and cultural significance, and fans around the globe loved the moment.

From her dazzling debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage to her desire to work with Hollywood’s elite like Gosling, Deepika was making her mark in every way possible. Her path from Bollywood royalty to Hollywood’s big leagues was filled with ambition, and her graceful charm made her stand out. Working with Gosling might’ve been on her wishlist, but every project she took on further proved her versatility and star power.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Saved A Drowning Man During Caribbean Vacation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News