Plot twist alert! Before Julia Roberts twinkled into our hearts as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, the role was almost snagged by the ultimate ’80s sweetheart, Molly Ringwald. The girl from Sixteen Candles had the chance to play the iconic prostitute-turned-romantic lead but decided to pass.

In a recent chat, Molly dropped the bombshell: “Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I didn’t like the story. Even then, I felt like there was something icky about it.” Ouch! Talk about a hot take! Molly wasn’t ready to dive into a storyline with some severe ick factor. Can you blame her? But let’s be honest—if she had taken the role, we might have been singing a different tune altogether!

But it wasn’t just Molly who passed. The role of Vivian had a revolving door of leading ladies, with other big names like Meg Ryan and Daryl Hannah also giving it a hard pass. The universe had a plan, and Julia clearly had to strut in and own that role. And boy, did she! Pretty Woman became the ’90s rom-com, turning Julia from a rising star into a bona fide legend.

We all remember the charm that made Roberts the darling of Hollywood, but did you know that getting that infectious giggle on-screen was a challenge? During one scene where Vivian indulges in a rerun of I Love Lucy, Roberts couldn’t quite muster that perfect laugh. So, what did director Garry Marshall do? He took the bizarre route of tickling her feet from off-screen! Yes, you read that right—tickle tactics for the win! It’s a fun fact showing how far they went to capture that whimsical magic.

This iconic flick earned over $3.9 billion worldwide, making her one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. Who knew a little romantic romp could lead to such financial glory?

Fast-forward to now, and Roberts remains a household name, but she’s been keeping it real about her absence from the romantic comedy scene. In a separate interview, she spilled the tea on why she hasn’t been in one in over twenty years. The romantic comedy scene has its challenges, and she’s been navigating them her way.

So, the next time you watch Pretty Woman, remember the fate that made it all possible. Julia swooped in, snagged that iconic role, and made it her own—while Molly Ringwald happily walked away from what could have been a career-defining role. And there you have it! A little twist of fate in Hollywood leads to one unforgettable film that we still can’t get enough of!

