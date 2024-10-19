Is The Apprentice Streaming? Where To Watch the Donald Trump Biopic

The Apprentice is one of the most talked about films of the year. The movie is a biopic of former US President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election next month. Sebastian Stan has stepped into the shoes of the businessman and politician for this biographical drama film.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the movie is set in the 1970s and ‘80s and focuses on Trump’s early career as a real estate businessman in New York. Now the question arises: where and when can you watch The Apprentice, and is it available for streaming? Well, let’s find out.

The Apprentice is Getting a Theatrical Release

The film is not getting a streaming release now and will be exclusively screened in theaters. So, to see The Apprentice, you must head to the nearest cinema. Meanwhile, you can check out show timings and book tickets on platforms like Fandango and the official websites of different theaters.

The movie will be released in India a week later, on October 18th, via PVR INOX Cinemas. On the same day, it will premiere in Spain, Ireland, Poland, Romania, and Turkey. Viewers in countries like Germany, Denmark, Italy, and Portugal can catch the film on Thursday, October 17th.

The Apprentice is Yet to Find a Streaming Platform

Considering that the film is based on a polarizing figure, streaming platforms have yet to buy the rights for The Apprentice. So, it has yet to be confirmed when the film will make its streaming debut. Meanwhile, Briarcliff Entertainment, a lesser-known independent distribution company, handles the theatrical distribution.

Apart from Sebastian Stan, the film also stars several other actors as real-life figures, including Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, Charlie Carrick as Fred Trump Jr., Mark Rendall as Daniel Sullivan, and Joe Pingue as Anthony Salerno.

The official synopsis for The Apprentice reads, “A young Donald Trump, eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn, the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé—someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.”

