Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump is the one thing no one wanted to see, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. The first look of Stan as a young Trump from the film The Apprentice has been out, and surprisingly, it is not that bad at all. It is a biographical film on the life of the United States’ 45th President. Keep scrolling to get deets on Stan’s latest look from the upcoming movie and find out how the internet is reacting to it.

Sebastian rose to fame as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. He has appeared in multiple MCU movies since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He has also been part of two other biopics, I, Tonia, alongside Margot Robbie, and 2022’s Fresh, before taking on the role of Trump in the upcoming biopic. Ali Abbasi is directing the film.

The pictures of Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump for the movie The Apprentice have been taken exclusively by Page Six, and since then, they have gone viral on social media platform X. In the picture, Stan could be seen wearing a single-breasted wool coat with a pale blue shirt underneath and a striped tie. He also sported Trump’s signature hairstyle. Stan was wearing wispy sandy blond hair, most certainly a wig. He was seen munching on a sandwich in Toronto, reportedly filming for the movie.

The netizens had amusing reactions to Sebastian Stan’s look as Young Donald Trump from The Apprentice. The X users shared their views on the look by taking to Pop Base’s comments.

One of the netizens said, “They made this hot man look so ugly, lol.”

Another said, “Too pale. Needs more orange.”

A third user commented, “Ok, they just wanted to ruin Sebastian for us.”

Followed by one saying, “He’s too cute to be Trump.”

Another quipped, “Bro just looks like Luke Skywalker.”

One of them said, “Dam, he looks good.”

Followed by another saying, “Why is this a thing… it looks scarily accurate.”

One brought Anthony Mackie into this and said, “We need Anthony Mackie’s immediate reaction.”

Another commented, “Well, they hired the right person.”

And, “He looks like Tom Welling with a blonde wig on.”

Check out the picture here:

First look at Sebastian Stan as young Donald Trump in upcoming movie ‘The Apprentice.’ https://t.co/j2GmJJDks2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2023

According to reports, the film will be around a younger version of Donald Trump trying to go big in the real estate industry. It was a period before Trump ventured into politics.

As per Deadline, the production of the film The Apprentice started in November this year. The movie starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Maria Bakalova as Trump’s wife, Ivana Trump and Jeremy Strong as attorney Roy Cohn does not have a release date yet.

