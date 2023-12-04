Brooklyn Beckham is one lucky guy who always has two of the most beautiful women, his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and their mutual friend Selena Gomez, by his side. The aspiring chef recently took to his Instagram account to celebrate their unique friendship, and it had netizens confused. Scroll below to find out why!

On Sunday, Brooklyn, the eldest son of ace footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, confused netizens as he took to his Instagram to drop an “our anniversary” post. This left many confused, as netizens initially struggled to catch the hidden meaning behind it. Since Beckham and Nicola tied the knot in April, it was most certainly not their wedding anniversary post. After a few sessions of intense brain-storming on the netizens’ part, it turned out that he was talking about their friendship anniversary with Selena Gomez, which marked one year recently.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz met Selena Gomez last December and have been spotted together on multiple occasions since then. From lounging at each other’s homes to taking trips around the sun, the group of three has been inseparable throughout this year. Since they are always hanging out together, they have also started joking around that they are a “throuple,” giving it back to trolls who have questioned their intense equation on multiple occasions.

The trio recently celebrated their anniversary at the Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which was where they met last year for the first time. And, to celebrate their close-knit bond, the three posed together on the red carpet, each dressed to the nines in their stylish ensembles. Posing in the hallway before attending the star-studded event, in the first pic, Brooklyn has his hand wrapped around his wife’s waist, while Selena stands right next to the couple. In the second picture, Brooklyn strikes a stylish pose, while the third shows him getting cozy with Peltz.

Many netizens took to the comment section to react to the post and hilariously noted how Selena looks totally unbothered standing alongside a couple.

“Selena, standing there, is sending me,” one user wrote.

“The three of y’all got married,” quipped another netizen.

A third user added, “My favorite throuple.”

“Are you a throuple,” cheekily asked a netizen.

Meanwhile, a fifth person wrote, “Selena being simply there is making me laugh.”

Notably, Sel’s friendship with Brooklyn and Nicola has often come under scrutiny as the singer was once romantically linked to Beckham. In fact, in 2015, there were also rumors that then-16-year-old Brooklyn had an alleged crush on then-23-year-old Gomez and had also split from his his then-girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz because of it. However, the Rare Beauty founder was quick to shut down the rumors, saying he was too “young” for her.

Meanwhile, when asked about his and wife Peltz’s tight bond with Gomez on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Brooklyn jokingly said, “[Gomez] says we’re a throuple.” His statement came amid buzz that the trio had moved in together.

