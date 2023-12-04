Cara Delevingne is an eminent personality in the fashion world who has also made her way to Hollywood. The actress’s striking blue eye color increases her beauty tenfold. Cara again captivated us with her look at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The Suicide Squad actress graced the event in a beautiful black number. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The thirty-one-year-old Model left school in 2009 and signed a contract with Storm Management. She won the Model of the Year honor at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. Delevingne started her acting career with the film adaptation of Anna Karenina by Joe Wright. She teases her fans with her amazing pictures on her Instagram handle and enjoys a massive 42.4 million followers.

Cara Delevingne attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles in a gorgeous sheer black gown with a thigh-high slit. The outfit also featured a deep plunging neckline. The straps on the dress feel off the shoulders, giving an off-shoulder look to the gown with a sheer trail. Cara also sported a pair of long black gloves. She opted for matching heels with her gorgeous dress.

Besides the gloves, Cara Delevingne wore a silver necklace and stud earrings for accessories. Cara‘s makeup was also on point; she sported a full-coverage foundation. She has shimmery eyeshadow on the eyelids of her lined and mascara-laden eyes. Her eyebrows were perfectly groomed as well. Cara had a matte finish makeup on with peachy cheeks. The actress made a bold statement with her matte red lips lined with a slightly darker shade of the scarlet color.

Cara Delevingne sported a medium-length bob hairstyle that was parted on the side. One side of her hair was pinned behind the ear while the other framed her face. The pictures of the actress have been posted on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter]. It has been posted by 21MetGala, and you can check out her pictures here.

Cara Delevingne attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala. pic.twitter.com/5wk8gJhhrb — @21metgala (@21metgala) December 4, 2023

Apart from Cara Delevingne, other celebrities who were present at the Museum Gala were Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa and others. They all put forward their best fashion foot forward for the event. For the unversed, the Pathaan actress became the first Indian actor to attend the prestigious affair in LA.

