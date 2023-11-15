Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance ‘rumors’ have been all over the news for a good part of this year. But the supermodel’s recent social media post has cast doubt on their alleged relationship as many smell trouble in paradise. Let us quickly look at their relationship timeline since they were first spotted together.

The singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican rapper and is known as the King of Latin Trap. On the other hand, Kendall is a supermodel and an entrepreneur, apart from being a reality TV star. When their dating news first broke out, people were apprehensive about them, but with time, people came around and started finding them cute together.

The couple were linked after being spotted at a posh private club. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny kept things low-key, with the rapper revealing at one point that he likes to keep his personal life private. Keep scrolling to get a quick recap of their relationship timeline.

February 2023: When it all began!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together at a high-end club playing tonsil hockey, thus starting the whole linkup rumor. Both of them stayed quiet about it and remained low-key.

That same month, Kendall and Bad Bunny joined her BFF Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber for a dinner double date. During that time, Benito had just moved to LA and bought a house there, and they were all hanging out. A People source claimed that the model and the rapper were having fun together.

March 2023: Kendall & Benito Seen K-I-S-S-I-N-G

Kendall and Bad Bunny went out on a sushi date with friends and her sister, Kylie Jenner, where they were spotted kissing later in the evening.

The latinas aren’t gonna like this one 😭 Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted KISSING outside of a Sushi restaurant after having dinner together 😫 pic.twitter.com/P92NUdk6zz — Leo 🦋 (@leo_kardashian) March 8, 2023

Benito also allegedly shaded Kendall’s ex, Devin Booker, in his song ‘Coco Chanel’. The lyrics were, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix… she knows it.” For the unversed, Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns.

April 2023: Called for A Horseback Riding!

Kendall Jenner is known for her love for horses, and in April, the alleged couple went for horseback riding at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre. TMZ reported they were having fun together, taking pictures and enjoying their 90-minute ride.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted on a horse riding date in new photos obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/zHq7rIENvo — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2023

May 2023: Met Gala Afterparty Scenes

The fans thought that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner would debut as a couple at the Met Gala red carpet, but that didn’t happen, but they were seen together at the event’s afterparty. Jenner shone in her sheer silver romper with a black thong over it. Benito was caught in a suede jacket with a white t-shirt underneath paired with brown color trousers.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attending a #MetGala afterparty 🥂 pic.twitter.com/OBk6gHgm9l — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 2, 2023

On that day, a source told People that The Kardashians star is happy and likes him. He hangs out with her friends, spending almost every day together.

After the events of the Met Gala, the couple was spotted at a Lakers game in the same month.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner talking to each other during the Lakers game tonight 🏀 pic.twitter.com/aaHZhPJ78X — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 13, 2023

June 2023: Was About Privacy

There were no spottings of the new couple, but Bad Bunny made news with his comment on his personal life. He told Rolling Stone, “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.” He ensured not to answer anything related to Jenner maintaining his stance on personal life.

July 2023: It’s Vacation Time

According to a People source, the couple went to Idaho to spend time together. They went to the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison. The insider revealed that the couple looked adorable and spent time working out together. They also claimed that they were very much in love and serious as well.

August 2023: Cuddles & Concert

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attended Drake’s concert in August, where they were spotted hugging and cuddling by a fan.

Kendall and Bad Bunny last night at Drake’s concert in Inglewood, CA 😍 pic.twitter.com/o6gokqJOuP — kendall jenner outfits 💋 (@kenjenstyle) August 14, 2023

Later that month, Bad Bunny posted a video on his Instagram story where allegedly Kendall’s voice could be heard, asking something to the rapper. He also shared a picture of two drinks made from Jenner’s brand 818 tequila, and he reportedly had a silver K necklace around in one of his videos.

September 2023: Gucci Row

As per Teen Vogue, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seated in the first row for Sabato De Sarno’s debut Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week. They were also seen in a campaign for Gucci.

Closer look of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Gucci’s Fashion Show in Milan pic.twitter.com/2ops4cFr34 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) September 22, 2023

October 2023: Kendall Supports Bad Bunny

Last month, Kendall Jenner flew to Florida to support her beau, Bad Bunny, for his Billboard Latin Music Awards performance. They spend some time together there, having dinner and stuff. She also attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty to extend her support for the rapper who was a host and musical guest for the SNL.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arriving at the SNL after party tonight pic.twitter.com/3bazVEVbY8 — Kendall & Benito (@kenitoarchive) October 22, 2023

November 2023: Trouble in Paradise?

Kendall Jenner shares a picture of a sunset with the caption, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” leaving the fans confused as they speculate that she and Bad Bunny might have broken up. It is all a speculation by the netizens, and there has been no news on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

