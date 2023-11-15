Leonardo DiCaprio turned 49 two days back, and his birthday party was a star-studded affair, where Hollywood who’s who came and flaunted their high-end fashion affair. While we haven’t gotten over that, Kate Beckinsale’s outfit from the party is creating quite a buzz on social media as her mini dress featured a huge blue-stone detailing on it, and fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance of it with the iconic ‘Titanic’ necklace.

At a glance, it looked like it had a connection with the Titanic necklace, but is the gem a blue diamond or a blue sapphire? While hinting at another Leonardo DiCaprio movie, the Aviator’s iconic piece. Scroll ahead to find out the truth.

Kate Beckinsale opted for a black mini dress adorned with lots of diamond pieces all over the outfit, along with a huge blue stone in the waistband. While a few people have been guessing that it has a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio’s other Kate’s (Kate Winslet) iconic jewelry piece from Titanic (the heart-shaped blue diamond), a few were quick to draw comparisons from Beckinsale and Leo’s movie Aviator, where her character Ava Gardner turns down DiCaprio‘s character Howard Hughes when he tries to woo her with a square-cut blue sapphire necklace.

Which film reference did Kate Beckinsale bring with her?

Well, apparently, it wasn’t a customized outfit. Rather, it was a piece from The Blonds Fall-Winter 2023 collection, which was shown in February’s New York Fashion Week. The dress was made by taking inspiration from films like ‘Valley of Dolls’ where actress Elizabeth Taylor wore the jewelry. Designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond curated exquisite ensembles featuring oversized gemstone detailing.

Check out the pictures going viral on X:

Who was the real jewel at #LeonardoDiCaprio 49th Birthday Party in Beverly Hills? #KateBeckinsale & her sapphire and diamond bejeweled outfit from The Blonds FW23 collection.

.https://t.co/n78c2qeULB pic.twitter.com/wN5jiUPeBa — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) November 12, 2023

She was referencing the Ava Gabor character in The Aviator. Howard Hughes gave a square Sapphire to Ava. #KateBeckinsale https://t.co/4FJ3G1rhwW — A.B.Creator (@ABCreator2) November 14, 2023

Well, so it was neither a Titanic nor Aviator reference! However, the actress completed the look with black stockings, a pair of black heels, diamond studded earrings and opted for glam makeup. Kate Beckinsale tied her hair in a sleek ponytail to give more edge to her neck.

For Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th birthday, apart from Kate Beckinsale, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, and others were seen as the attendees of the party in Beverly Hills.

Well, what are your thoughts about Kate Beckinsale’s outfit choice?

