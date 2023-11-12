Hollywood has seen a lot of outstanding actors, but Leonardo DiCaprio has shown a unique career graph. From featuring in prestigious projects to scandalous ones – the actor has starred in a lot of expensive movies with a budget more than $100 million. Do you know which films we are talking about? Well, scroll ahead to find out!

Leo is often leading the headlines not only for his professional endeavors but also for his personal affairs. His link-ups with the gorgeous Hollywood divas always find their place in the news. The 10-time Golden Globes-nominated actor enjoys a massive fanbase worldwide!

Ever since Leonardo DiCaprio entered the industry back in 1991, he has proved his worth as an actor with his constant dedication, hard work, and passion for acting. He has only honed his skills over time and contributed back-to-back blockbusters to modern cinema. Today is the man’s birthday, so let’s take a trip down his movie list and have a look at his illustrious career.

Here are the five movies that were made with a budget of more than $100 million. Read on:

5| The Wolf of Wall Street

Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie-starrer ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ is one of the iconic movies in his career directed by none other than Martin Scorsese. In the film, Leo played Jordan Belfort, who is a stock exchange magnate. The film was made with a total of $100 million. On the other hand, the movie grossed $372.3 million at the box office.

4| The Great Gatsby

Another epic movie, The Great Gatsby, saw Leonardo DiCaprio in a different character. Baz Luhrmann’s directorial was based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel of the same name. The movie was made with $125 million, and it earned more than $351.8 million from the box office collections.

3| Inception

To date, Inception will still stand as one of Leo’s best performances. One of the most commercially successful movies of his career, Inception, was made of a $160 million budget. The film earned $825 million worldwide, and Christopher Nolan’s directorial even received an Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

2| Titanic

Titanic is the movie that made Leonardo DiCaprio – Leonardo DiCaprio. The film, starring Leo and Kate Winslet, was made of $200 million. It was this movie that made the actress put a mark on the map of the history of cinema in Hollywood. To date, this has been the most commercially earned film. It grossed $2.1 billion worldwide.

1| Killers Of The Flower Moon

With the release of Killers of the Flower Moon, Titanic lost its glory, standing at the top with its huge budget value as this Martin Scorsese movie was also made with $200 million. And within just a few days, it has already grossed $100 million at the worldwide box office. Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese are a magic pair, and this movie has proved the same.

Well, what are your thoughts about Leonardo DiCaprio’s massive career graph with such an exquisite list of movies?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

