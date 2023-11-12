Making of Cleopatra is again on the news, and this time, Dune director Denis Villeneuve is collaborating with his Dune actors, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, keeping them in the leads. While Zendaya will feature as the queen Cleopatra, Chalamet has been offered to play Octavius. However, it seems the star cast has not been of the netizens like, as the internet users have been lashing out on Zendaya being cast as Cleopatra. Here’s why: scroll ahead to read.

As per recent reports, after Dune Part 2, Denis Villeneuve has already started planning to make Cleopatra go on floors as soon as possible. Apparently, the director will be working with script-writer David Scarpa, and the movie will be based on ‘Cleopatra: A Life’ by Stacy Schiff.

Zendaya, as per rumored reports, is going to play the Greek queen in Denis Villeneuve’s directorial. The news is surfacing all over social media, but it seems netizens are not happy to see the Euphoria actress as the queen. And a lot of people have even slammed the director’s decision. The Spider-Man actress is even facing quite a lot of backlash for portraying a white queen while being a ‘brown-skinned’ actress.

A certified account of Denis Villeneuve Universe shared the news on X with the caption after Daniel shared the report, “Denis Villeneuve’s next film will be ‘CLEOPATRA’ with Zendaya set to star as the titular character.” Check out the netizens’ reactions below:

Denis Villeneuve’s next film will be ‘CLEOPATRA’ with Zendaya set to star as the titular character. Timothee Chalamet has been offered the role of Octavius & Daniel Craig is being sought to play Caesar. Filming is being eyed for late 2024. (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/nhUu607jTR — Denis Villeneuve Universe (@DenisVfilms) November 9, 2023

A social media user wrote on X, “They did say that she wasn’t very pretty, so accurate there, but she was also Greek and apparently s*xy, which “Zendaya” clearly isn’t. You’ve chosen to make a film about a woman who’s occupying elite family lead to the last vestiges of Egyptian power in the region, rather than say Ramses I or Amenhotep III, the greatest leaders in Egyptian history, or even Akhenaten, the most interesting leader they had – why is that? Why did you choose the “strong women” trope which nobody cares about?”

Another one commented, “Did Greek actresses not audition for the role? Cleopatra is Greek.”

One of them penned, “Cleopatra was a White Greek woman. Picking an unattractive brown girl doesn’t seem like the right choice.”

Another lashed out, saying, “No, she’s not remotely Greek. This is a fraud and we’re not watching.”

Well, it’s already receiving a huge amount of negativity from the audience; what do you think if and when the project finally happens?

On the other hand, Denis is also in talks to start another feature film with Gal Gadot, apart from this one with Zendaya.

Know More About The Film: Cleopatra

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Denis has Daniel Craig in mind for Caesar’s role, apart from Timothee Chalamet playing Octavius and Daya as Cleopatra. While the star cast has made us excited, we are just waiting for the confirmed announcement.

Plot Synopsis: Cleopatra

Back in 2017, Denis Villeneuve talked about the film’s plot to The Hollywood Reporter and said, “With Cleopatra … instead of doing the movie as the prestige picture — the three-hour, lots of pageantry, people with fans and English accents and all that stuff — we really treat it as a political thriller. Dirty, bloody, lots of people swearing and having s*x and all of that other stuff and just treat it as a two-hour, lean, mean political thriller, full of assassinations, etc. Just going the opposite direction from the way we think that movie is going to go.”

Cleopatra: Release Date

For the unversed, it seems the film’s release date can be expected by 2026 if it goes on floors by 2024, depending on the schedule of the movie.

What are your thoughts about Zendaya starring in Cleopatra?

