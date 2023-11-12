The Marvels, led by Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, finally came out this Friday, and like most of the previous MCU films, this too has been getting a mixed response at the theatres. Many believe that the film is too ‘woke,’ indicating the studio’s desperate need to stay relevant. The film’s director, Nia DaCosta, has addressed the matter and given the people complaining about it a piece of her mind.

The film is the second installment in Larson’s solo MCU film franchise, and it is dominated by female leads, along with the main antagonist being a woman. Zawe Ashton plays the role of Dar-Benn, going up against the three heroines. The presence of so many women associated with the film and people of various races might have evoked such accusations from a section of the audience. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, in an interview with Variety, opened up about how certain sections of the viewers have complained about the film’s alleged ‘wokeness.’ She said, “There are pockets where you go because you’re like,’ I’m a super fan. I want to exist in the space of just adoration — which includes civilized critique.”

DaCosta continued, “Then there are pockets that are really virulent and violent and racist — and sexist and homophobic and all those awful things. And I choose the side of the light. That’s the part of fandom I’m most attracted to.” MCU has been getting these woke allegations for its recent projects, not just for the female dominance in The Marvels.

The Marvels, led by Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson, has received a 62% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, the audience has rated it at a solid 85%. The audience rating shows that many people are liking this woke MCU film.

Famous South Korean actor Park Seo-joon made his MCU debut with this superhero flick. The Marvels directed Nia DaCosta came out on 10th November and is currently running in the theatres.

