The Marvels has sent shockwaves across Hollywood as it is heading for a very low opening weekend at the North American box office. Led by Brie Larson, the film will create a record by the end of Sunday, which Marvel never saw coming for its MCU biggie. While early projections hinted at a lower-than-expected start, no one ever imagined that it would stay below The Incredible Hulk. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the superhero film is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel was a huge hit and earned $1.13 billion globally, so expectations have been high from the latest MCU release. Of course, one can’t deny that promotions were impacted due to the actors’ strike, and also, one needs to understand that it’s not the best of times for the MCU. Still, a healthy start was expected in the domestic market.

As per Deadline’s report, The Marvels is heading for a disappointing opening weekend at the North American box office. After earning around $6.5 million from Thursday night previews, the film aims to earn $47-$55 million by the end of Sunday. This is really shocking as the collection is lower than the projected score.

The Marvels will be registering an undesirable feat as it is going to be the lowest opener in the history of MCU. Till now, it was 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which saw the lowest opening weekend with $55.4 million. Now, this Brie Larson-led film is going to stay below that number, which is really disheartening to see.

The Marvels, which opened on 10th November, has received mixed reviews so far. Many are praising the performance of Iman Vellani, but the reception isn’t outright positive. This is surely going to take a toll on the film in the long run, and as of now, it’s a dicey situation as the budget of this biggie is $200 million, and breakeven would be high.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

