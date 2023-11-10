Prepare for an exciting journey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with our captivating guide. The epic odyssey commenced with “Iron Man” in 2008, igniting a path that would lead us to the far reaches of the cosmos and even further. The MCU has united our favorite heroes and delivered unforgettable moments like The Avengers in 2012, Infinity War in 2018, and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Yet, with the ever-expanding MCU, navigating its complexity can be challenging. That’s where our comprehensive guide, covering both chronological and release orders, comes to your rescue. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a newcomer, join us for an unforgettable adventure filled with action, emotion, and surprises!

Marvel Movies in Order of Release

From its inception in 2008 with the groundbreaking release of “Iron Man,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has consistently demonstrated a meticulously structured approach. The MCU masterfully partitions its extensive content into distinct phases, meticulously aligning them based on release dates and overarching narrative connections among its films. This meticulous organization invites viewers on an enchanting journey, affording them the opportunity to trace the evolution of beloved characters and the intricately woven storylines that traverse a captivating tapestry of movies.

Each film in the MCU is an artistic masterpiece in its own right, offering standalone enjoyment to the audience. Yet, what makes this universe truly extraordinary is its commitment to weaving a larger, interconnected narrative that gracefully unfurls over the expanse of these distinct phases.

To enrich your exploration of the MCU, we have meticulously composed a comprehensive guide that thoughtfully presents the phases in chronological order. Within this guide, you’ll find an array of valuable insights concerning the movies, the memorable characters that inhabit them, and the pivotal plot developments that shape each phase. Prepare to embark on an expedition into the enchanting world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where cinematic artistry meets storytelling excellence.

Phase One: The Infinity Saga

1. Iron Man (2008) – A remarkable beginning as Tony Stark dons the mantle of Iron Man and introduces the world to his extraordinary armored suit.

2. The Incredible Hulk (2008) – Scientist Bruce Banner’s transformation into the formidable Hulk marks a powerful addition to this inaugural phase.

3. Iron Man 2 (2010) – Tony Stark grapples with personal and professional challenges while the government demands access to his revolutionary Iron Man technology.

4. Thor (2011) – The majestic god of thunder, Thor, faces banishment to Earth, where he must learn heroism without his divine abilities.

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – A pivotal moment as Steve Rogers becomes the super-soldier, Captain America, during the turmoil of World War II.

6. The Avengers (2012) – A defining chapter where Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Nick Fury unite to thwart an alien invasion, marking the culmination of this initial phase.

Phase Two: The Expansion of the Universe

7. Iron Man 3 (2013) – A post-Avengers Tony Stark grapples with PTSD and confronts a new adversary, Aldrich Killian.

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013) – Thor faces off against Malekith, a dark elf intent on unleashing chaos across the universe with the Aether.

9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – Captain America unravels a conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D. and confronts the brainwashed Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier.

10. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – Star-Lord and a motley crew of intergalactic misfits strive to stop Ronan the Accuser from obtaining a potent artifact.

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – The Avengers must thwart Ultron, a malevolent artificial intelligence determined to annihilate humanity.

12. Ant-Man (2015) – Scott Lang becomes Ant-Man, a size-shifting hero, and aids Hank Pym in safeguarding groundbreaking shrinking technology.

Phase Three: The Road to Infinity

13. Captain America: Civil War (2016) – The Sokovia Accords fracture the Avengers, leading to a clash between Team Iron Man and Team Cap.

14. Doctor Strange (2016) – Dr. Stephen Strange embarks on a mystical journey to protect the world from supernatural threats as the Sorcerer Supreme.

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – The Guardians navigate family dynamics, confront Ego, and tackle sibling rivalry between Gamora and Nebula.

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – Peter Parker balances high school life with his Spidey responsibilities under the guidance of Tony Stark.

17. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – Thor joins forces with new allies to prevent the destruction of Asgard at the hands of Surtur and the formidable Hela.

18. Black Panther (2018) – T’Challa, the Black Panther, returns to rule Wakanda but faces a challenge from Erik Killmonger, testing his reign.

19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – The Avengers unite with allies to thwart Thanos, who seeks to collect all six Infinity Stones and erase half of existence.

20. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne collaborate as Ant-Man and the Wasp to rescue Janet van Dyne from the enigmatic Quantum Realm.

21. Captain Marvel (2019) – Carol Danvers discovers her true identity as a pilot with alien DNA, joining the Avengers in their quest to defeat Thanos.

22. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Following the events of “Infinity War,” the Avengers embark on a final, universe-saving mission, culminating this enthralling phase.

23. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – Peter Parker juggles his duties as Spider-Man and his personal life while battling elemental monsters during a school trip to Europe.

Phase 4: The Post-Endgame Era – A New Beginning of Heroes and Villains

24. Black Widow (2021) – Follows Natasha Romanoff’s post-Civil War journey.

25. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) – Introduces Shang-Chi and his quest.

26. Eternals (2021) – Features immortal beings defending humanity.

27. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Explores Peter Parker’s life.

28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) – Doctor Strange joins forces with a multiverse-traveling teenager from his dreams to battle various threats, including alternate versions of himself, posing a danger to lives across the multiverse.

29. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – Unites Thor, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster.

30. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – Continues Wakanda’s story.

Phase 5: Unveils Exciting Lineup and the Future.

31. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, guided by Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, undertake a remarkable expedition into the mysterious Quantum Realm.

32. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – Brings the quirky team to Nowhere, where they confront Rocket’s tumultuous past. Peter Quill leads a mission critical to the fate of the Guardians.

33. The Marvels (2023) – Portrays Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, in a struggle against the Kree to restore a disrupted universe. She joins forces with Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Captain Monica Rambeau to become “The Marvels” in their mission to save the universe.

MCU Movies in Chronological Order

The MCU’s chronological order arranges events based on their in-universe timeline, providing a linear narrative path for fans. This order enhances the understanding of interconnected storylines and character development, making it ideal for those wanting a more coherent experience beyond release dates. However, MCU’s use of flashbacks and time travel adds complexity.

1. “Captain America: The First Avenger” – Embark on a World War II epic that introduces the iconic Captain America.

2. “Captain Marvel” – Take a delightful ’90s nostalgia trip as Carol Danvers embarks on her heroic journey to become Captain Marvel.

3. “Iron Man” – Bear witness to the birth of genius Tony Stark in the modern-day as he undertakes a transformative journey to become Iron Man.

4. “Iron Man 2” – Set your course six months after the original, where this film delves deeper into Stark’s life, filled with tech-savvy adventures.

5. “The Incredible Hulk” – Spotlighting the incredible Hulk’s story, this film follows the powerful hero’s journey after “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

6. “Thor” – As it unfolds concurrently with “Iron Man 2,” prepare to delve into Thor’s mystical and awe-inspiring origins.

7. “The Avengers” – Several years later, the mighty assemble to save the world in a heroic mission, uniting heroes from earlier films.

8. “Iron Man 3” – Following the earth-shattering events of “The Avengers,” brace for Tony Stark’s next perilous challenge.

9. “Thor: The Dark World” – Witness Thor’s further adventures in the aftermath of “The Avengers,” as he faces new cosmic challenges.

10. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” – Emerging in the aftermath of “The Avengers,” this film reveals a fresh and formidable threat that tests our hero’s resolve.

11. “Guardians of the Galaxy” – A captivating blend of present-day intrigue and evocative flashbacks introduces audiences to the quirky Guardians, setting the stage for an epic journey.

12. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” – Pick up the threads of their story after the mystical events of “Doctor Strange” and the cataclysmic “Captain America: Civil War,” as the Guardians embark on a spectacular new adventure.

13. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” – As the consequences of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Thor: The Dark World” resonate, the Avengers confront a menacing nemesis in a clash of titanic proportions.

14. “Ant-Man” – Emerging after the earth-shattering events of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” this is the moment when Scott Lang embraces his role as Ant-Man and embarks on a thrilling new chapter within the MCU.

15. “Captain America: Civil War” – In the aftermath of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the internal conflicts within the Avengers ignite, resulting in a spectacular showdown.

16. “Black Widow” – Set between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and the impending “Avengers: Infinity War,” this film thrusts Natasha Romanoff into the spotlight, revealing her compelling story.

17. “Black Panther” – In the wake of “Captain America: Civil War,” journey to the enigmatic and technologically advanced world of Wakanda, as it takes center stage in this exceptional chapter.

18. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – Following the seismic events of “Captain America: Civil War” and the mystical revelations of “Doctor Strange,” this film expertly weaves the tale of Spider-Man as he navigates the turbulent waters of high school and heroism.

19. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” – In the wake of the epic “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man faces new and thrilling challenges that redefine his journey.

20. “Doctor Strange” – Set your sights on the mystical and magical realm of the MCU as Dr. Strange takes center stage after the events of “Captain America: Civil War.”

21. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” – Embarking on a post-“Avengers: Infinity War” adventure, Scott Lang teams up with the Wasp, delivering heart-pounding excitement and unparalleled heroism.

22. “Thor: Ragnarok” – Following the escapades of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and the seismic conflicts of “Captain America: Civil War,” this film sees Thor confront cosmic threats of unprecedented scale.

23. “Avengers: Infinity War” – Brace yourself for an epic culmination of events as the heroes unite in a seismic battle against the formidable and implacable villain Thanos.

24. “Avengers: Endgame” – A monumental continuation of “Avengers: Infinity War,” this film tackles the profound and dramatic consequences of the epic battle against the indomitable Thanos.

Watching MCU TV Series and Movies in Release Order

This list can be streamlined by omitting Agents of SHIELD and the Netflix series, as they are now verified to occupy distinct timelines apart from the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. However, it’s important to note that these shows remain within the MCU canon.

This shift in perspective emerged within the realm of television, specifically during Phase 4. Post-WandaVision, each series became an indispensable component of the MCU, often playing a critical role in unraveling the intricacies of the connected films.

Iron Man (May 2008) The Incredible Hulk (June 2008) Iron Man 2 (April 2010) Thor (April 2011) Captain America: The First Avenger (July 2011) The Consultant one-shot on the Thor DVD (September 2011) A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer one-shot on the Captain America: The First Avenger DVD (October 2011) The Avengers (aka Avengers Assemble) (April 2012) Item 47 one-shot on the Avengers Assemble DVD (September 2012) Iron Man 3 (April 2013) Agent Carter one-shot on Iron Man 3 DVD (September 2013) Agents of SHIELD Season 1 (September 2013 – May 2014) Thor: The Dark World (November 2013) All Hail the King one-shot on the Thor: The Dark World DVD (February 2014) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (March 2014) Guardians of the Galaxy (July 2014) Agents of SHIELD Season 2 (September 2014 – May 2015) Agent Carter Season 1 (January 2015 – February 2015) Daredevil Season 1 (April 2015) Avengers: Age of Ultron (April 2015) Ant-Man (July 2015) Agents of SHIELD Season 3 (September 2015 – May 2016) Jessica Jones Season 1 (November 2015) Agent Carter Season 2 (January 2016 – February 2016) Daredevil Season 2 (March 2016) Captain America: Civil War (April 2016) Agents of SHIELD Season 4 (September 2016 – May 2017) Luke Cage Season 1 (September 2016) Doctor Strange (October 2016) Iron Fist Season 1 (March 2017) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (April 2017) Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 2017) The Defenders Season 1 (August 2017) Inhumans Season 1 (September 2017 – November 2017) Thor: Ragnarok (October 2017) The Punisher Season 1 (November 2017) Runaways Season 1 (November 2017 – January 2018) Agents of SHIELD Season 5 (December 2017 – May 2018) Black Panther (February 2018) Jessica Jones Season 2 (March 2018) Avengers: Infinity War (April 2018) Cloak & Dagger Season 1 (June 2018 – August 2018) Luke Cage Season 2 (June 2018) Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 2018) Iron Fist Season 2 (September 2018) Daredevil Season 3 (October 2018) Runaways Season 2 (December 2018) The Punisher Season 2 (January 2019) Captain Marvel (March 2019) Cloak & Dagger Season 2 (April 2019 – May 2019) Avengers: Endgame (April 2019) Agents of SHIELD Season 6 (May 2019 – August 2019) Jessica Jones Season 3 (June 2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2019) Runaways Season 3 (December 2019) Agents of SHIELD Season 7 (May 2020 – August 2020) Helstrom (October 2020) WandaVision (January 2021 – March 2021) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 2021 – April 2021) Loki (June 2021 – July 2021) Black Widow (July 2021) What If…? (August 2021 – October 2021) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2021) Eternals (November 2021) Hawkeye (November 2021 – December 2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021) Moon Knight (March 2022 – May 2022) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2022) Ms Marvel (June 2022 – July 2022) Thor: Love and Thunder (July 2022) I Am Groot Season 1 (August 2022) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 2022 – October 2022) Werewolf By Night (October 2022) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 2022) The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (November 2022) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 2023) Secret Invasion (June 2023 – July 2023) I Am Groot Season 2 (September 2023) Loki Season 2 (October 2023)

No matter how you immerse yourself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the enchantment lies in savoring every moment. My generation matured in the company of the MCU, and the next will witness the grand masterpiece taking shape. The mystery remains: will there ever be another franchise as extraordinary as this?

