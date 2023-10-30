Kevin Feige is one of the reasons the fans got some fantastic superhero/comic-book films. It all started with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, in 2008 with Iron Man, but as we know, even before that, there were films based on Marvel superheroes, for example, the X-Men franchise. Feige was frustrated over the lack of control of the Marvel Studios over the characters, as per new book claims.

Besides X-Men, many other movies came out before Robert Downey Jr kickstarted the MCU, like Fantastic Four, Daredevil-led by Ben Affleck, Ghost Rider starring Nicolas Cage, and others. For the unversed, Avi Arad founded the Marvel Studios, which Feige later took over. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Previously, before the inception of the MCU, Avi Arad and Kevin Feige had little control over the films’ productions, and many people were open to the suggestions given by them. It led to frustration for the now-Marvel boss, Feige. As per the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios via The Direct, Kevin recalled when they proposed their ideas for the pre-MCU films, and people didn’t heed them. He said, “We suggested, but they didn’t listen. We didn’t have the control. I hated that.”

This led to a more determined Kevin Feige, who wanted to regain the rights to make a more wholesome universe. Like X-Men films were made under 20th Century Fox, and Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios acquired their rights a few years back, and we are finally going to witness Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. However, after the Avengers: Endgame, MCU has been going through a rough patch, and after this comment of Feige, fans are not so supportive of it and have taken to social media platform X [formerly Twitter] to give out their thoughts on it.

One of the users wrote, “He’s out of control with how he’s dealt with the MCU films.”

Another wrote, “He is in full control now, and the past 3 years have been abysmal.”

A third user wrote, “The theme park situation is even worse.”

This is followed by a fourth one, “He had total control after the success of Infinity Saga, but look what he did. Destroyed the thing he loved.”

One of them, referring to She-Hulk and the female dominance in the MCU, said, “At least the old movies didn’t introduce the cringefest called M-SHE-U.”

Another suggested, “He should concentrate on the crap he’s making now…”

Followed by, “No one forced you to shove Agendas down your fans throat! Blame game is not going to help! @MarvelStudios” and, “He’s a control freak who ruined the genre; that’s the f*cking truth. The Raimi or X-Men movies wouldn’t exist if he had it his way. They would be copy-paste kiddy garbo.”

Kevin Feige says he “hated” how #MarvelStudios didn’t have creative control over certain pre-#MCU movies that were licensed to other studios… Full quotes: https://t.co/aYYhpk6ZVK pic.twitter.com/joSo4Fwqwj — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 29, 2023

Previously, we did a story on how Iron Man stars Jeff Bridges, Jon Favreau, and Robert Downey Jr made changes to the film’s script only to get rejected by Kevin Feige, which clearly showed that Feige was dead serious about how things would go in his MCU.

As for now, fans have been looking forward to the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3. The audiences are also liking season two of the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki series, which has come to a crucial point, and the fans can’t wait for the remaining episodes to come out.

