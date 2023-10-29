Fans’ debate around Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has been going on for years now, ever since the latter tied the knot with Justin Biber in 2018. Many believe that Sel and Hailey had a cold war going on at the beginning of this year after the model made a TikTok video in which she allegedly fat-shamed her husband’s former lover. As mentioned above, these discussions have been going on for a long time now; the two divas also have a “G” tattoo behind their ears. Let’s understand why they got the tattoo and what significance they hold in their lives.

Sel and JB dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. The two were known as the ‘It’ couple in the music industry, owing to their massive fan following. During that period, JB also briefly dated Hailey before the two got serious in 2018 and ended up getting married in an intimate ceremony.

The alleged long-term drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez highly involves their fans, who do not miss a chance to throw shade at one another. One topic of discussion is also their identical cursive G tattoos behind their left ear. While many say Hailey has copied the Only Murders In The Building star, it is not true.

As per Buzz Feed, the story goes back to 2015, when, in June, Hailey Bieber revealed via Instagram that she got a cursive G tattoo. She revealed that the tattoo was a tribute to Zoe Church’s pastor Chad Veach’s daughter Georgia, who was born with a rare brain malformation in 2012. This tattoo trend was introduced by now-disgraced ex-Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz in 2013. The tattoo was a reminder to pray for the little girl. As Justin Bieber has also worshipped the Zoe Church, he also got a G tattoo.

Selena Gomez also got a similar tattoo in the same year and was first spotted flaunting the same in the month of June. While there were many rumors around the singer also following the church, Sel made it clear that it had nothing to do with the Veachs. In October, the actress told Refinery 29 that the cursive G tattoo was an ode to her then-2-year-old sister Gracie. Selena is extremely close to her baby sister and is usually spotted hanging out with her in public.

Selena got a G tattooed for her little sister Gracie and Hailey got the same tattoo for?????? pic.twitter.com/8U6Gck9Oig — ky (@holeinthecrack) March 2, 2023

Well, it seems that Hailey did not copy Selena Gomez, and their fans can stop fighting over the tattoo. But why she got it in the same spot is still not clear.

