Several Hollywood stars have opened up about their early days and how they were struggling for financial stability before making it big as a movie star. While Chris Pratt revealed he was a str*pper and Hugh Jackman was a party clown named Coco, Marvel star Jeremy Renner also had another job before his acting career amped up. The Hawkeye star was a makeup artist. Scroll down to read his revelation.

Renner began his acting career with a small role in the 1995 TV show Deadly Games. As he continued more gigs, his breakthrough did not till the 2002 movie Dahmer, in which he played the titular role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 people.

Following his massive breakthrough, Jeremy Renner further established himself as a leading actor and gave away many hit movies, including The Hurt Locker and The Town. In 2012, the actor attended CinemaCon and opened up about the gigs that he did before shooting to stardom. Talking to Access Hollywood, the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol star revealed that he was a makeup artist.

The actor revealed that he took up the makeup brush in his hands to make ends meet before The Hurt Locker. The actor revealed that he was able to work as a makeup artist due to his experience in theater. He did not take the job for granted and was, in fact, a lot more focused. He said, “I could do makeup because I did theater… I could paint and I could draw, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll do makeup on girls all day.”

The Avengers star added that working as a makeup artist also bought him a lot of time during which he could go for auditions. Jeremy Renner also called the job a better one than that of a waiter. He said, “I didn’t have to wait tables, so it was actually a great gig.” When the interviewer asked the actor if he could give him smoky eye makeup, Renner said “yes” with confidence.

During several other interviews and appearances on shows, Jeremy Renner has admitted to having meetings with makeup artists as he tried to brush up his skills. He also revealed that he worked as a makeup artist on weekends for eight years. The actor bagged the job after working as a fragrance model in a mall.

Jeremy Renner has surely made the best out of his career. He is well known for his role as Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Show Their Real Cute Self In The Latest Blooper Reel, Making Us Go Back To When They First Accepted Their Love For Each Other – Here’s A Quick Timeline Of Their Relationship!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News