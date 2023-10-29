Avatar is a movie franchise that has created ripples at the box office ever since the first film was released. James Cameron’s directorial brought a new element to the entertainment industry and broke all records while showing the life of the Avatars. We got invested in it, and decades later, when the director brought the second film of the same franchise, it went wild. And after Avatar 2, we all have been waiting for the third sequel, as promised by the director.

However, while the date for the release of the third movie has been narrowed down, it seems the director might face tough competition at the box office as one of the biggest children’s movie franchises, SpongeBob’s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, might loggerhead at the theatres. Scroll ahead to read.

James Cameron‘s Avatar 3 is going to be released at the end of 2025, and the director, who is known for ruling at the box office, might face a little hiccup for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Avatar was a massive success, and so was Avatar: The Way of Water. Now, all we have to see is how the third movie will work out, as it will be released on the same day, December 19, 2025, as the SpongeBob movie.

Apparently, the SpongeBob movie was going to be released on May 23, 2025, but because of some delays, it will be released at the end of that year. Even though the two films will attract different categories of audiences, there’s a chance that James Cameron might not do a hattrick in making Avatar 3 a blockbuster, as mentioned in a Screen Rant report.

SpongeBob SquarePants has always seen massive success ever since its premiere back in 1999. It has so far released three movies, and while the first one, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, was quite successful in 2004, the second one in 2015, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water had become the highest-grossing animated film. Even though the third film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, couldn’t make a lot of money as it was released during COVID-19, the film was considered a success.

However, it’s not so easy to take such a humongous franchise like Avatar down with a SpongeBob movie, but it’ll be fun to see the movie have a face-off at the box office!

