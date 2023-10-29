BTS, as an overall band, is quite famous, but the individual members have separate fanbases and popularity. One of the BTS members, Jungkook’s recent songs, Seven collaborated with Hollywood rapper Latto, has been making and breaking records every now and then. And apparently, the track is in the race to achieve a Spotify milestone, which was previously owned by Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers.’

For a long time, Flowers has been ruling over Spotify streams, and now, as Jungkook is making his way up to the top, the Hollywood pop star’s massive fanbase is not happy about it. They had taken a sly dig at the K-pop idol’s song in a now-removed tweet. And after receiving backlash from the ARMY, the fandom has even apologized. Scroll ahead to read the subtle fight between fans.

On October 26, Miley Cyrus’ fan base named Miley Cyrus Charts had tweeted by taking a shot down at Jungkook’s song Seven which has garnered a lot of attention and even became one of the fastest songs to reach 1 billion streams in Spotify history (in 105 days) – the position which was held by the Hollywood popstar in 108 days.

The fandom wrote, “This fraudulent and ridiculous song will go down in the history books as the biggest fraud in the world. Seven is not a hit, it is only known on Twitter by teenagers with acne.” After this post, they had garnered a lot of backlash from the BTS ARMY and Jungkook fans.

Later, they apologized to the K-pop idol’s fans and further tweeted, “Jung Kook fans, I apologize to everyone I offended. I hope you understand, I was on very strong medications. From now on, I will help institutions and the poor. Seven is a bop and we love it.”

Jung Kook fans, I apologize to everyone I offended. I hope you understand, I was on very strong medications. From now on, I will help institutions and the poor. Seven is a bop and we love it. ✨https://t.co/mXMxxFFlmL — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnStats) October 26, 2023

After the news broke in the media, a lot of people hailed the K-pop artist’s song and praised Jungkook for reaching such heights. But there were others who slammed the song Seven and asked, “I’m genuinely asking and I’m not trying to be mean or anything, who’s streaming this song…?”

Another one tweeted, “I never heard this song. Not even once,” while another one wrote, “Still don’t know how y’all like that seven song.”

While another Twiteratti commented slamming Miley Cyrus‘ Flowers and penned, “Flowers should go down its finished.”

What do you think about it? Who do you think deserves the spot, Jungkook or Miley Cyrus?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Bae Suzy’s Dating History: From Kim Soo Hyun To Lee Min Ho, Here Are All Linkup Rumors & Relationships Of The Doona Star!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News