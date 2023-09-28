Miley Cyrus, who became an idol for young girls through Disney’s Hannah Montana, is one of the top artists today with millions of fans across the globe. Since her Disney days, Miley’s personality has changed, and this is evident in her no-filter conversations, fashion choices and standing up for the things she believes in. Today, we bring a throwback of Miley talking about fashion and people’s views on her wearing near-naked outfits to events, interviews and concerts.

During a 2015 interaction, Miley– who once called herself a ‘Vegan N*dist,’ spoke without filters as she got candid about her fashion picks. The ‘Flowers’ singer also talked at length and in detail about society and their double standards when it comes to woman showing their br*ast in public. Read on to know all she said and watch her talking about it dressed in a sequined multi-coloured two-piece ensemble that featured an open jacket and had her flaunting her assets to the world with only pink heart pasties covering her t*ts.

While conversing with Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in 2015, Miley Cyrus – who’s known for often flashing her b**bs in varying degrees and sometimes wearing only pasties to cover her t*ts, said, “Humans aren’t afraid of the human br*ast, it’s the n*pple that’s the issues. I’m always so concerned. I’m showing my b**bs, no one has a problem, but the n*pples are covered so somehow that’s okay. So America is actually fine with t*ts, it’s n*pples they don’t like.”

Miley Cyrus continued, “N*pples is what you (men) have. It’s insane. Because the nipple that you can’t show everyone has but the jug part that everyone doesn’t… you are allowed to show underb**b. I’ve never understood the way that works.”

Check out Miley speaking the truth in this throwback interview here:

In this clip – shared on Instagram by allmileysources, netizens praised her for speaking the truth. One wrote, “She 100% has a point..,” while another added, “She’s dropping knowledge”, and a third said, “Very well said Miley.” Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus Updates (@allmileysources)

What do you think of this statement made by Miley Cyrus? Let us know in the comments.

