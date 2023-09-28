Jennifer Aniston is here to teach everyone how to do a fashion shoot, and all models/actors could take a lesson or two from Jen. Her latest photoshoot will remind you of her sensational ‘We’re the Millers’ avatar that took the internet by storm back in 2013. The Friends alum recently posed for a CR Fashion Book’s Issue 23, which dubbed her a “modern-day goddess,” and honestly, where’s even the lie?

Aniston, 54, can give any model a run for money and her latest pics are living proof of the same. The actress’s eternal beauty has withstood the test of time, and by this, we do not mean that she has not aged but that she has aged gracefully.

Jennifer Aniston set the internet on fire with her recent hot photoshoot, and we currently have our jaws dropped on the floor. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jen shared an array of flawless monochrome pictures, looking breathtaking in each frame in a very model-esque way.

In the cover shot of the magazine, Jennifer flaunted her toned midriff while wearing an ultra-cropped crisp white jacket paired with a black bra. The iconic look was further completed with a slender black tie that draped down to her black trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook)

Throughout the monochrome spread, Jen was seen slaying one look after the other, bringing her Rachel Green aesthetic back in a Bottega Veneta oversized, ’90s-esque suit that perfectly complemented her slender frame.

Another picture showed Jennifer stripping down to a black top paired with a bikini bottom while also carrying an oversized jacket in a very 90’s aesthetic touch. In one picture, the A-lister wore a white tank top but she added an omph factor to the fit by layering the shirt with a leather bra-style top with a sweetheart neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Which one of Jennifer Aniston’s looks from her recent photoshoot is your favourite? Let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Broke The S*xiness Meter By Posing Br*less In A Hot Pink Jacket – This S*xy Barbie Would Have 100s Of Kens Behind Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News