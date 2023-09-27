Selena Gomez has been quite active on social media of late. The queen has been listening to and serving her fans online through TikTok videos and Instagram posts, especially her selfies on stories. On to the series of new events, Sel was spotted leaving from her hotel to attend the Paris Fashion Week donning the cutest polka dots off-shoulder dress, and we’re not just obsessed but have a fetish for her love. Scroll below to take a look!

Selena is one of the highest followed women celebrities on social media, with over 430 million followers on Instagram. The singer often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle on the platform and owns a successful and very famous makeup brand named ‘Rare’ under her name.

Now, talking about Selena Gomez’s latest appearance, the hottie attends Paris Fashion Week in style. The Rare singer donned an elegant off-shoulder polka dots mini dress in black and white with puff sleeves.

The dress had a fitted bodice that hugged Sel’s body, complimenting it, and the plunging neckline gave a glimpse of her busty cleav*ge. Selena Gomez never misses an opportunity to set body positivity goals with her fashion sense.

The Fetish singer accessorised the look with a black clutch bag and chunky statement earrings and completed the attire with matching stilettos. Sel kept her makeup subtle with bushy brows, winged, heavy-laden mascara eyes and nude lips. She kept her hair open with soft waves and middle-parting, looking gorgeous.

Take a look at her picture below:

📸 [CANDIDS] Selena Gomez pelas ruas de Paris. pic.twitter.com/ScuhogTbAX — Selena Gomez Brasil Mídias (@midiasSGBR) September 27, 2023

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s latest appearance in Paris? Tell us in the space below.

